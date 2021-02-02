Talisker Announces Confirmation of Near Surface Bulk Tonnage Gold Mineralization at the Charlotte Zone, Bralorne Gold Project

Talisker confirms near surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization at the Charlotte Zone from surface to a vertical depth of beyond 250m .

. 25 intersects from 14 drill holes have defined a broad zone with multiple gold-bearing structures over a strike length of 600m , a width of 270m and extending at least 300m down plunge from surface.

, a width of and extending at least down plunge from surface. The Charlotte zone has been confirmed by field mapping to outcrop at surface.

Gold mineralization is hosted by four shallow-dipping, parallel structures that dip approximately 40 degrees to the northwest.

A 15,000m core relog and re-sample program has been initiated to identify other areas with near-surface bulk-tonnage potential.

While the high-grade veins remain the primary focus of Talisker's resource drill program, the Charlotte Zone presents opportunity for significant previously overlooked additional upside. Given the Charlotte Zone is situated adjacent to and immediately above the high-grade veins, no change to the already outlined 50,000m drill program is required.

Highlights from previously released assay results from the Charlotte Zone are provided below and all results are provided in table 1 below.

Charlotte Zone Highlights (previously released):

SB-2020-005A: 10.47 g/t gold over 10.30m , from 102.70m to 113.0m

, from to SB-2020-007: 3.36 g/t gold over 7.50m from 23.05m to 60.55m

from to SB-2020-009: 2.56 g/t gold over 14.25m , from 208.00m to 222.25m

, from to SB-2020-015: 3.96 g/t gold over 20.20m , from 138.00m to 158.00m

, from to SB-2020-017A: 1.06 g/t gold over 13.55m , from 470.00m to 483.55m

, from to SB-2020-019: 2.50 g/t gold over 10.00m , from 201.00 to 211.00m

, from 201.00 to SB-2020-021: 1.55 g/t gold over 36.95m , from 208.45 to 245.40m

, from 208.45 to SB-2020-023: 1.16 g/t gold over 38.00m , from 80.50m to 118.50m

, from to SB-2020-023: 1.69 g/t gold over 13.35m from 407.00m to 420.35m

Recent results announced on January 19th (SB-2020-021) and earlier today (SB-2020-023) represent 95% true width of the veins given they were drilling perpendicular to the dip of the structure.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "We are extremely excited about the potential optionality that the near surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization discovered at the Charlotte Zone could potentially add to the high-grade gold veins that we are currently focusing on for our resource estimate. Importantly, the vein structures hosting the gold mineralization at Charlotte occur as shallow-dipping vein structures that bode well for any future bulk tonnage/open pit economic assessment. Furthermore, the widths quoted from recent drilling at Charlotte were drilled perpendicular to the orientation of the vein structures and therefore represent 95% true widths."

While the Charlotte Zone was only recently identified by drilling conducted by Talisker last year, a detailed review of the historical drill database has revealed other zones of possible near surface gold mineralization which were not followed-up by previous operators due to their selective focus on higher-grade material at depth. Samples from this historic drill core are currently awaiting assay at the laboratory and will aid in the rapid confirmation of additional zones.

To aid in the clarity of drill results targeting both high grade and bulk tonnage targets, the technical team has provided a new template and naming convention for the Bralorne Gold Project that will be used for future press releases. Attached to this press release are three figures that illustrate the Charlotte Zone:

Figure 1 shows the Bralorne Gold Project and the six zones demarking the high-grade vein zones at depth - Fergusson, King, Bralorne West, Bralorne East, Pioneer and Pioneer Extension, as well as the near surface bulk tonnage Charlotte Zone (in red), nearby surface infrastructure and major quartz vein structures in white projected to surface. The 50,000m drill program has also been outlined into their respective zones.

drill program has also been outlined into their respective zones. Figure 2 shows the approximate target depths of near surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization (surface to 300m ), high grade veins targeted for the current resource drill program ( 300m to 750m ) and high-grade veins at depth that could be drilled but will not be the focus of resource infill drilling in 2021 ( 750m to ~2,000m).

), high grade veins targeted for the current resource drill program ( to ) and high-grade veins at depth that could be drilled but will not be the focus of resource infill drilling in 2021 ( to ~2,000m). Figure 3 shows drill hole traces of drill holes into the Charlotte Zone to date.

While the Charlotte Zone presents a significant potential to provide optionality to any future economic considerations on the Bralorne Gold Project and overall growth of the Company, Talisker has not changed its view on the high-grade veins below. Instead, the Charlotte Zone could provide the opportunity to accelerate its previously announced resource drill program given the shallower drilling and likely wider drill spacing required to achieve a National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource estimate at the Bralorne Gold Project.

Bralorne Gold Project Drill Holes SB-2020-005A, 006, 007, 008, 009, 011A, 013, 015, 017, 017A, 017AW1, 019, 021 Diamond Drill

Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Interpreted

Structure Method

Reported SB-2020-005A 102.70 103.30 0.60 20.80 Charlotte Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2020-005A 103.30 104.80 1.50 0.62 Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A 104.80 106.30 1.50 1.14 Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A 106.30 107.80 1.50 57.80 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-005A 107.80 109.30 1.50 1.44 Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A 109.30 110.75 1.45 1.66 Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A 110.75 111.50 0.75 1.61 Au-AA24 SB-2020-005A 111.50 113.00 1.50 0.16 Au-AA24













SB-2020-006 257.15 258.00 0.85 0.16 Charlotte FW Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 258.00 258.55 0.55 0.31 Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 258.55 259.05 0.50 0.19 Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 259.05 259.65 0.60 0.34 Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 259.65 260.65 1.00 0.13 Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 260.65 261.15 0.50 0.16 Au-AA24 SB-2020-006 261.15 261.65 0.50 0.61 Au-AA24













SB-2020-007 53.05 54.05 1.00 0.31 Charlotte HW Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 54.05 54.55 0.50 0.38 Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 54.55 55.15 0.60 1.88 Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 55.15 55.80 0.65 0.11 Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 55.80 56.40 0.60 0.68 Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 56.40 57.35 0.95 3.64 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-007 57.35 58.00 0.65 28.90 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-007 58.00 59.05 1.05 0.05 Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 59.05 59.55 0.50 0.48 Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 59.55 60.05 0.50 0.02 Au-AA24 SB-2020-007 60.05 60.55 0.50 1.06 Au-AA24













SB-2020-008 249.60 250.20 0.60 0.43 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-008 250.20 251.00 0.80 1.79 Au-AA24 SB-2020-008 251.00 251.60 0.60 1.88 Au-AA24 SB-2020-008 251.60 252.20 0.60 0.92 Au-AA24 SB-2020-008 252.20 253.00 0.80 0.42 Au-AA24 SB-2020-008 253.00 254.00 1.00 0.15 Au-AA24 SB-2020-008 254.00 255.00 1.00 0.43 Au-AA24













SB-2020-009 208.00 208.50 0.50 0.17 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 208.50 209.15 0.65 0.05 Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 209.15 209.65 0.50 0.81 Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 209.65 210.50 0.85 0.70 Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 210.50 211.00 0.50 1.64 Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 211.00 211.75 0.75 4.88 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 211.75 212.50 0.75 3.47 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 212.50 213.40 0.90 5.69 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 213.40 213.90 0.50 4.86 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 213.90 214.40 0.50 3.98 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 214.40 215.00 0.60 5.56 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 215.00 215.50 0.50 3.10 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 215.50 216.15 0.65 3.78 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 216.15 216.65 0.50 2.91 Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 216.65 217.15 0.50 6.35 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 217.15 217.65 0.50 1.60 Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 217.65 218.45 0.80 1.85 Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 218.45 219.20 0.75 3.47 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 219.20 220.25 1.05 0.97 Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 220.25 220.75 0.50 1.09 Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 220.75 221.25 0.50 0.16 Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 221.25 221.75 0.50 0.06 Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 221.75 222.25 0.50 0.49 Au-AA24













SB-2020-011A 288.00 289.50 1.50 0.37 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 289.50 290.00 0.50 0.56 Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 290.00 290.50 0.50 5.61 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-011A 290.50 291.25 0.75 1.80 Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 291.25 292.25 1.00 1.68 Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 292.25 292.75 0.50 0.04 Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 292.75 293.25 0.50 0.08 Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 293.25 293.75 0.50 0.16 Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 293.75 294.25 0.50 0.16 Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 294.25 294.75 0.50 0.08 Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 294.75 295.25 0.50 0.86 Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 295.25 295.75 0.50 2.41 Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 295.75 296.25 0.50 1.66 Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 296.25 296.75 0.50 0.63 Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 296.75 297.25 0.50 1.45 Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A 297.25 297.75 0.50 0.61 Au-AA24













SB-2020-013 150.75 151.25 0.50 0.10 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 151.25 151.75 0.50 0.74 Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 151.75 152.50 0.75 0.22 Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 152.50 153.25 0.75 0.62 Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 153.25 153.90 0.65 3.82 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-013 153.90 154.50 0.60 7.52 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-013 154.50 155.20 0.70 0.12 Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 155.20 156.20 1.00 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 156.20 156.90 0.70 0.11 Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 156.90 157.55 0.65 0.16 Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 157.55 158.20 0.65 0.88 Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 158.20 158.90 0.70 1.76 Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 158.90 159.40 0.50 2.55 Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 159.40 160.10 0.70 2.26 Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 160.10 160.60 0.50 0.21 Au-AA24













SB-2020-015 138.00 139.00 1.00 1.60 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 139.00 139.70 0.70 1.08 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 139.70 140.60 0.90 0.62 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 140.60 141.20 0.60 2.79 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 141.20 142.00 0.80 3.78 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 142.00 142.50 0.50 4.32 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 142.50 143.20 0.70 6.03 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 143.20 143.70 0.50 3.38 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 143.70 144.20 0.50 3.30 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 144.20 145.00 0.80 1.69 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 145.00 145.70 0.70 1.81 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 145.70 146.55 0.85 5.02 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 146.55 147.10 0.55 1.81 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 147.10 147.65 0.55 2.60 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 147.65 148.60 0.95 1.21 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 148.60 149.20 0.60 6.76 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 149.20 150.00 0.80 11.95 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 150.00 150.70 0.70 4.47 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 150.70 151.30 0.60 12.80 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 151.30 152.00 0.70 12.00 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 152.00 152.60 0.60 8.18 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 152.60 153.20 0.60 8.80 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 153.20 154.00 0.80 3.29 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 154.00 154.70 0.70 0.72 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 154.70 155.20 0.50 0.43 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 155.20 155.90 0.70 3.64 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 155.90 156.65 0.75 3.05 Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 156.65 157.40 0.75 0.15 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 157.40 158.20 0.80 1.13 Au-AA24













SB-2020-015 165.60 166.25 0.65 0.26 Charlotte FW Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 166.25 166.80 0.55 0.09 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 166.80 167.50 0.70 0.14 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 167.50 168.00 0.50 0.32 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 168.00 168.50 0.50 0.09 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 168.50 169.00 0.50 0.10 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 169.00 169.50 0.50 0.62 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 169.50 170.00 0.50 0.24 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 170.00 170.50 0.50 0.16 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 170.50 171.10 0.60 0.18 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 171.10 171.80 0.70 0.18 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 171.80 173.00 1.20 0.25 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 173.00 174.00 1.00 0.15 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 174.00 175.10 1.10 0.02 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 175.10 175.60 0.50 0.41 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 187.70 188.70 1.00 0.75 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 188.70 189.35 0.65 3.68 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 189.35 189.85 0.50 0.44 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 189.85 190.70 0.85 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 190.70 191.40 0.70 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 191.40 191.95 0.55 0.21 Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 191.95 192.60 0.65 0.71 Au-AA24













SB-2020-017 204.00 204.60 0.60 0.55 Charlotte HW Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017 204.60 205.30 0.70 0.51 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017 205.30 206.00 0.70 0.23 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017 206.00 206.50 0.50 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017 206.50 207.00 0.50 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017 207.00 208.00 1.00 0.00 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017 208.00 209.30 1.30 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017 209.30 209.80 0.50 0.93 Au-AA24













SB-2020-017A 470.00 470.50 0.50 0.23 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 470.50 471.10 0.60 0.20 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 471.10 471.90 0.80 1.25 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 471.90 472.40 0.50 2.76 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 472.40 473.20 0.80 0.18 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 473.20 474.15 0.95 0.17 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 474.15 474.80 0.65 0.14 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 474.80 475.30 0.50 0.29 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 475.30 476.40 1.10 0.14 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 476.40 477.00 0.60 0.18 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 477.00 477.50 0.50 0.15 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 477.50 478.00 0.50 0.06 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 478.00 478.50 0.50 11.95 Au-GRA22 SB-2020-017A 478.50 479.00 0.50 0.10 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 479.00 479.50 0.50 2.18 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 479.50 480.00 0.50 2.26 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 480.00 480.80 0.80 0.55 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 480.80 481.80 1.00 1.28 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 481.80 482.65 0.85 0.22 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017A 482.65 483.55 0.90 0.72 Au-AA24













SB-2020-017AW1 461.05 461.95 0.90 0.15 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-017AW1 461.95 462.50 0.55 0.32 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017AW1 462.50 463.00 0.50 1.85 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017AW1 463.00 463.60 0.60 3.30 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017AW1 463.60 464.15 0.55 6.07 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017AW1 464.15 464.70 0.55 2.22 Au-AA24 SB-2020-017AW1 464.70 466.00 1.30 1.30 Au-AA24













SB-2020-019 183.50 184.15 0.65 1.99 Charlotte HW Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 184.15 184.80 0.65 0.38 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 184.80 185.30 0.50 1.67 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 185.30 185.80 0.50 2.50 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 185.80 186.45 0.65 2.41 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 186.45 187.50 1.05 0.14 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 187.50 188.10 0.60 0.45 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 188.10 188.65 0.55 1.31 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 188.65 189.45 0.80 0.17 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 189.45 190.35 0.90 3.16 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 190.35 191.00 0.65 1.26 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 191.00 191.55 0.55 0.49 Au-AA24













SB-2020-019 201.00 201.65 0.65 0.38 Charlotte HW Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 201.65 202.20 0.55 8.91 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 202.20 203.00 0.80 3.04 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 203.00 203.55 0.55 5.12 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 203.55 204.75 1.20 1.17 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 204.75 205.25 0.50 0.08 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 205.25 206.50 1.25 0.02 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 206.50 207.00 0.50 1.49 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 207.00 207.60 0.60 6.44 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 207.60 208.10 0.50 4.09 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 208.10 208.60 0.50 3.27 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 208.60 209.30 0.70 2.50 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 209.30 210.15 0.85 1.83 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 210.15 211.00 0.85 1.85 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 217.55 218.05 0.50 3.10 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 218.05 218.60 0.55 0.11 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 218.60 219.45 0.85 0.81 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 219.45 220.20 0.75 1.37 Au-AA24













SB-2020-019 259.00 259.85 0.85 1.06 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 259.85 260.50 0.65 1.81 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 260.50 261.00 0.50 0.98 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 261.00 262.00 1.00 1.05 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 262.00 263.00 1.00 0.29 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 263.00 263.70 0.70 0.86 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 263.70 264.35 0.65 0.14 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 264.35 265.00 0.65 0.18 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 265.00 266.00 1.00 0.06 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 266.00 267.00 1.00 0.21 Au-AA24













SB-2020-021 78.85 79.50 0.65 1.75 Charlotte HW Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 79.50 80.00 0.50 5.42 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 80.00 80.50 0.50 3.59 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 80.50 81.00 0.50 0.30 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 81.00 81.50 0.50 0.26 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 81.50 82.00 0.50 0.32 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 82.00 83.00 1.00 0.50 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.32 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 84.00 85.50 1.50 0.22 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 85.50 86.20 0.70 0.03 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 86.20 86.70 0.50 1.19 Au-AA24













SB-2020-021 208.45 209.10 0.65 1.27 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 209.10 210.15 1.05 0.69 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 210.15 211.05 0.90 0.26 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 211.05 212.20 1.15 0.12 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 212.20 213.30 1.10 0.04 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 213.30 214.00 0.70 0.69 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 214.00 214.50 0.50 1.06 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 214.50 215.20 0.70 0.35 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 215.20 215.70 0.50 0.89 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 215.70 216.45 0.75 1.11 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 216.45 217.00 0.55 0.58 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 217.00 217.50 0.50 0.16 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 217.50 218.00 0.50 0.35 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 218.00 218.65 0.65 0.60 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 218.65 219.45 0.80 0.81 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 219.45 219.95 0.50 0.53 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 219.95 221.00 1.05 1.22 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 221.00 222.00 1.00 0.00 No Recovery SB-2020-021 222.00 223.35 1.35 0.68 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 223.35 224.20 0.85 2.89 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 224.20 224.70 0.50 4.20 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 224.70 225.50 0.80 1.50 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 225.50 226.00 0.50 1.57 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 226.00 226.80 0.80 2.04 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 226.80 227.30 0.50 22.60 Au-GRA22 SB-2020-021 227.30 228.00 0.70 2.88 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 228.00 228.85 0.85 2.89 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 228.85 229.75 0.90 1.35 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 229.75 230.70 0.95 2.59 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 230.70 231.25 0.55 2.86 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 231.25 232.00 0.75 2.70 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 232.00 233.20 1.20 1.03 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 233.20 234.50 1.30 0.68 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 234.50 235.60 1.10 1.81 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 235.60 236.65 1.05 1.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 236.65 237.20 0.55 2.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 237.20 238.20 1.00 1.34 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 238.20 239.20 1.00 2.07 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 239.20 240.30 1.10 2.57 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 240.30 241.10 0.80 2.83 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 241.10 242.05 0.95 0.69 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 242.05 243.00 0.95 0.52 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 243.00 244.00 1.00 1.29 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 244.00 244.50 0.50 0.54 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 244.50 245.40 0.90 0.12 Au-AA24

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2020-005A has collar orientation of Azimuth 154; Dip -56. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-006 has collar orientation of Azimuth 174; Dip -46. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-007 has collar orientation of Azimuth 120; Dip -60. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-008 has collar orientation of Azimuth 197; Dip -53. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-009 has collar orientation of Azimuth 199; Dip -61. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-011A has collar orientation of Azimuth 215; Dip -53. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-013 has collar orientation of Azimuth 160; Dip -45. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-015 has collar orientation of Azimuth 205; Dip -52. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-017 has collar orientation of Azimuth 193; Dip -50. Diamond drill holes SB-2020-017A and SB-2020-017AW1 have collar orientations of Azimuth 193; Dip -48. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-019 has collar orientation of Azimuth 193; Dip -55. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-021 has collar orientation of Azimuth 187; Dip -50.True widths are estimated 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method reported includes the most up to date information as of this press release

Talisker is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Thursday, February 4th. To register, please click on the following link – https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_86qwSGqUTLCyEBO2w2SM3w. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 278,364 hectares over 256 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3 m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global, at their laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold and in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (code Au-AA24), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).

Gold assay technique Au-AA24 has an upper detection limit of 10ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the Au-AA24 technique is sent for gravimetric finish via method Au-GRA22 which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 3 ppm Au are re-analysed with method Au-SCR24 which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd

For further information: Terry Harbort, President & CEO, [email protected], +1 416 361 2808; Mick Carew, VP, Strategic and Corporate Development, [email protected], +1 604 803 7711

Related Links

https://taliskerresources.com/

