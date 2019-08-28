Talisker Advances Lola and Dora Projects to Stage 2 Exploration, Initiating Drill Permitting Process

The Lola Project consists of four free staked claim blocks totalling 4,949 hectares and is located approximately 36 kilometers northwest of Lillooet. Preliminary mapping and rock sampling (assays pending) have identified multiple northwest trending structures (see map) with low to intermediate sulphidation characteristics. Historical data shows a strong geochemical signature of epithermal pathfinders Hg, Sb and Ag, typical of high level (above potential "bonanza" zone) epithermal systems.

A soil sampling program will begin in September 2019 consisting of approximately 1,400 samples on NE-SW trending lines at 50 meters sample spacing and 200 meters line spacing to evaluate the full extent of the Lola structures and aid in drill targeting.

The Dora Project located 23 kilometers southwest of Merritt was recently optioned by Talisker (see June 18, 2019 press release) and consists of six claim blocks totalling 374.01 hectares surrounded by Talisker's claims. Historical soil samples identified a N-S trending strongly silicified rhyolite dome with stockwork of chalcedonic silica veins. Historical trench samples over the rhyolite identified multiple zones of mineralization with local gold values up to 7.8 g/t associated with silica veining. Talisker has initiated a soil sampling program on E-W trending lines, which includes 747 samples. Sample spacing is 50 meters on the E-W line, 100 meters on the N-S line covering the entirety of the claim group. Detailed mapping of the Dora project was completed in early August, outlining two more prospective rhyolite units.

"We are accelerating these projects directly to drill phase based on the exceptional expression of veining and alteration observed at surface," commented Terry Harbort, President & CEO of Talisker, who added, "The soil programs will assist us with delineating drill targets and defining the footprint of these projects. In parallel we will be aggressively following up on our recently generated stream sediment anomalies to quickly advance to drill stage."

Talisker has scheduled an update call for interested parties at 12:00 pm ET on Thursday, August 29, 2019 hosted by Terry Harbort, President & CEO. To participate, click on the following link – call in details will be available once you log in - https://www.gotomeet.me/talisker-resources.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects consist of several early to advanced stage projects including in south central BC, the Spences Bridge Regional Program, a 230,261 hectare land package comprising the Company's Spences Bridge, Blustry Mountain, Lola and Remington properties, that together cover ~85% of the Spences Bridge Gold Belt as well as the Tulox Property and the WCGC Properties. The Toodoggone projects located in the prolific Golden Triangle include the past producing Baker Gold/Silver Project, the Shasta Mine and Baker mill infrastructure and equipment, the Chappelle (Baker and Multinational Mines) Property, the Mets Lease and the Bot Property.

Qualified Person

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo. Exploration Manager for Sable Resources and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the listing of the common shares of Talisker on the CSE. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions. While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd

For further information: on this press release, please contact Terry Harbort, Chief Executive Officer of Talisker at terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com.

Related Links

https://taliskerresources.com/

