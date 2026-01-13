Talent Harbour Group Acquires Goldbeck Recruiting, a Canadian Executive Search Firm Founded in 1997

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Talent Harbour Group, a full-service Canadian talent management and executive search firm and part of the JL Davis Enterprises family office, today announced the acquisition of Goldbeck Recruiting, a respected Canadian executive search and recruiting firm founded in 1997.

Goldbeck Recruiting, an executive search and recruiting firm, has built a strong national reputation over nearly three decades and has been recognized by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Executive Recruiting Firms (2025). The acquisition strengthens Talent Harbour's position as a leading national executive search and talent management platform delivering executive search, recruiting, leadership development, coaching, career transition & outplacement, fractional HR, and full life-cycle people solutions.

This transaction marks Talent Harbour's second acquisition as the firm continues to grow its executive search and talent platform through disciplined organic growth, a relentless focus on exceptional client service, and strategic acquisitions.

"Goldbeck Recruiting has built an exceptional reputation and trusted relationships across Canada," said Josh Davis, CEO of Talent Harbour. "This acquisition strengthens our national executive search platform and aligns with our mission of helping organizations hire A-players, build high-performance teams, and scale the right way."

Henry Goldbeck, Founder of Goldbeck Recruiting, added: "Joining Talent Harbour marks a significant milestone for Goldbeck Recruiting and accelerates our next phase of growth. Their operator-led leadership, national platform, and long-term vision build on what we've created and expand the value we deliver to our clients, candidates, and team."

Expanding a National Human Capital Management Platform

By integrating Goldbeck Recruiting into its platform, Talent Harbour expands its ability to support organizations with:

Executive search engagements: Talent Harbour pairs experienced recruiters with our seasoned business operators to strengthen leadership evaluation, while ensuring values and cultural alignment.

National executive search and recruiting coverage across Canada

Modern recruiting infrastructure supported by proprietary technology and AI-enabled tools

A larger team of experienced recruiters and consultants

Full employee life-cycle talent solutions under one platform

The acquisition also expands Talent Harbour's cross-border executive search and recruiting capabilities, supporting U.S.-based employers hiring in Canada and Canadian companies recruiting across the United States - positioning the firm for continued U.S. expansion.

Talent Harbour Group: Operator-Led, Full Life-Cycle Talent Management

Talent Harbour is an operator-led talent management platform supporting organizations at every stage of the employee journey, including:

Executive Search & Recruiting

Talent Acquisition Projects (Multi-Role, Large-Scale Hiring)

Leadership Development & Executive Coaching

Workplace Investigations

Organizational Development

Culture, Team, and Leadership Assessments

Fractional HR & People Strategy

Career Transition & Outplacement

Talent Harbour is a leading Canadian provider of career transition and outplacement services, supporting organizations at scale through downsizing, restructuring, and workforce change with discretion, clarity, and execution.

"We're an operator-led talent management firm built for business owners and leadership teams who care about results," Davis added. "Our leadership team brings firsthand experience building and scaling businesses, combined with deep HR expertise, allowing us to act as true strategic partners; aligning people strategy with business goals, building high-performance cultures, and delivering outcomes driven by execution, not theory."

JL Davis Enterprises: The Family Office Behind Talent Harbour Group

Talent Harbour is backed by JL Davis Enterprises, a purpose-driven family office led by Josh and Loretta Davis. The firm acquires and scales founder-led businesses and supports growth-stage companies with people, systems, leadership, and operational strategy - focused on long-term value creation. The founders have been recognized with Canada's Top 40 Under 40, Business in Vancouver's Forty Under 40, and the BC CTO Innovator of the Year Award.

Website: www.jldavisenterprises.com

About Goldbeck Recruiting

Founded in 1997, Goldbeck Recruiting is a Canadian executive search and recruiting firm with a strong national presence and cross-border experience supporting organizations across Canada and the United States. The firm is known for its strong reputation, trusted client relationships, and disciplined search approach focused on finding the right leaders and professionals for long-term fit and performance.

Website: www.goldbeck.com

