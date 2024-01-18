Recognition Reinforces Commitment to Creating an Exceptional People Experience

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda") announced that, for the second consecutive year, it has received Top Employer® certification for 2024. Takeda is one of just 17 companies that received global recognition, and it was additionally certified as a Top Employer across 24 countries.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers 20 topics including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity & inclusion, well-being and more. Companies are evaluated on existing policies and practices.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a top employer because it represents our commitment to creating an exceptional employee experience," said Rute Fernandes, President & General Manager, Takeda in Canada. "We value the contributions of our colleagues and everything they do to improve the lives of patients, so ensuring we provide an environment that embraces learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, and prioritizes talent and well-being is a top priority for us."

"Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations, and we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Program this year: an exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. Amongst this community of outstanding organizations, Takeda has proven their commitment to their employees on a global scale," said David Plink, chief executive officer, Top Employers Institute. "This consistency in people practices across the globe characterizes an exclusive group of companies that have achieved a global certification through the Top Employers Program. We are proud to announce and celebrate these companies and their achievement in 2024."

Takeda excelled globally in the areas of ethics & integrity, purpose & values, business strategy, employer branding and organization & change.

To learn more about Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers certification, please visit: https://www.top-employers.com.

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit: takeda.com/en-ca

