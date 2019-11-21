Take Yourself Out on a Date: OpenTable Reveals the Top Restaurants for Solo Dining in Canada

OpenTable data reveals single person reservations have grown nationally by 75 per cent since 2017

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- Who says you can't have a party of one? New data released by OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ), shows that the stigma of eating alone is a thing of the past. In fact, solo dining in Canada is on the rise, reservations for parties of one have grown by 75 per cent since 2017.

It turns out solo travellers and city dwellers savour culinary experiences alone. Solo dining offers the benefits of taking the time to enjoy a quality meal without having to make conversation or worry about judgment from company over dining habits. Breakfast is the most popular meal for solo dining, revealing that many diners prefer to spend the first few hours of the day enjoying their meal and taking time for themselves.

OpenTable data revealed that Toronto has the highest number of solo diners in Canada. Single person reservations are consistent throughout the year, however, there is a spike in the fall with October being the most popular month for solo dining.

"The significant increase of solo dining reservations over the last couple years speaks to the shifting attitude in Canada towards dining alone," Anna Besse, Marketing Director at OpenTable. "Canadians are embracing solo dining and in turn, restaurants are working hard to make them feel comfortable."

In celebration of solo diners and the restaurants that welcome them, OpenTable also released the Top 25 Restaurants for Solo Dining in Canada based on diner reviews collected between November 1, 2018 and October 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score, number of qualifying reviews and percent of reservations from solo diners were included for consideration. Restaurants were then sorted according to the overall score. Based on this methodology, the Top 25 Restaurants for Solo Dining in Canada according to OpenTable diners are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Top 25 Restaurants for Solo Dining in Canada for 2019

OpenTable statistics around solo dining are based on data from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019. You can find the complete Top 25 Restaurants for Solo Dining in Canada for 2019 list here .

About OpenTable

OpenTable , part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 54,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 131 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to grow their business.

SOURCE OpenTable, Inc.

For further information: Sherline Joe, o: 416-342-1824, sherline.joe@mediaprofile.com, http://opentable.com

Related Links

http://opentable.com

