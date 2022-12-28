Take a Winter Ride with Bike Share Toronto for Only a Buck A Trip

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) today introduced a limited time price promotion for a Single Trip Bike Share Toronto pass.

Get where you need to go all day New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, December 31, and January 1, with a Single Trip pass for only $1, almost a 70% discount off the regular $3.25 Single Trip Pass price.

Bikesharing gives people more transportation and mobility options, allows people to stay active and creates a more sustainable way to move around the City of Toronto. It does all those things in the winter as well.

Go to Bikesharetoronto.com to get riding. Purchase passes and unlock bikes directly from the website on mobile, a quick and easy way to access Bike Share.

Overage fees apply for trips longer than 30 minutes

SOURCE Bike Share Toronto, Toronto Parking Authority

