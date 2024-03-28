MONTREAL, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga" or the "Company") (TSX: TAIG), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, announced today that it will now be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 instead of the originally planned date of March 28, 2024 as the Company works to finalize its 2023 annual audited financial statements and related documents. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted on ir.taigamotors.ca.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit taigamotors.com

SOURCE Taiga Motors Corporation