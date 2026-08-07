TAIGA (TBL) ANNOUNCES LOWER SALES FROM LOWER COMMODITY PRICES

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Taiga Building Products Ltd.

Aug 07, 2026, 17:00 ET

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Taiga Building Products Ltd. ("Taiga" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 Earnings Results

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Taiga Building Products Ltd. Logo
Taiga Building Products Ltd. Logo

The Company's consolidated net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 were $426.6 million compared to $441.0 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales of $14.4 million or 3% was largely due to a lower average pricing as well as product mix over the quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 increased to $50.2 million compared to $49.2 million over the same period last year. Gross margin percentage was 11.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 11.2% over the same period last year due to the  strong performance of the Company's US division.

Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 increased to $16.1 million from $15.1 million over the same period last year, primarily due to increased gross margin dollars and lower selling and administration expenses.

EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $25.3 million compared to $23.5 million for the same period last year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Earnings Results

The Company's consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $775.8 million compared to $840.9 million over the same period last year. The decrease in sales of $65.1 million or 8% was largely due to a lower average pricing as well as product mix. 

Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased to $87.7 million from $86.7 million over the same period last year. 

Net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased to $25.1 million from $24.9 million over the same period last year, primarily due to increased gross margin dollars.

EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $42.3 million compared to $40.3 million for the same period last year.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

2026

2025

Sales

426,580

440,971

Gross margin

50,225

49,232

Distribution expense

8,413

7,755

Selling and administration expense

19,901

21,419

Finance expense

1,870

751

Other income

(30)

(175)

Earnings before income taxes

20,071

19,482

Income tax expense

3,971

4,408

Net earnings

16,100

15,074

Net earnings per share(1)

0.15

0.14

EBITDA(2)

25,253

23,540

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:  


June 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2026

2025

Net earnings

16,100

15,073

Income tax expense

3,971

4,408

Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

1,870

750

Amortization

3,312

3,309

EBITDA

25,253

23,540

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for per share amounts)

2026

2025

Sales

775,774

840,908

Gross margin

87,744

86,719

Distribution expense

16,535

16,197

Selling and administration expense

35,317

37,048

Finance expense

2,985

965

Other income

(65)

(205)

Earnings before income taxes

32,972

32,714

Income tax expense

7,900

7,818

Net earnings

25,072

24,896

Net earnings per share(1)

0.23

0.23

EBITDA(2)

42,316

40,271

The following is the reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA:

June 30,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2026

2025

Net earnings

25,072

24,895

Income tax expense

7,900

7,818

Finance and subordinated debt interest expense

2,985

965

Amortization

6,359

6,593

EBITDA

42,316

40,271

Notes:

(1)

Earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares.

(2)

Reference is made above to EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization. As there is no generally accepted method of calculating EBITDA, the measure as calculated by Taiga might not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA is presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of a company's ability to meet debt service and capital expenditure requirements and because management interprets trends in EBITDA as an indicator of relative operating performance. EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or cash flows as determined in accordance with IFRS. For the disclosure of the manner in which EBITDA is calculated and reconciliation to net earnings refer to the "EBITDA" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The foregoing selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read in conjunction with, our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis which will be available shortly on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Taiga Building Products Ltd.

For further information regarding Taiga, please contact: Mark Schneidereit-Hsu, CFO and VP, Finance & Administration, Tel: 604.438.1471, Email: [email protected]

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Taiga Building Products Ltd.