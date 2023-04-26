VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), a trailblazing off-road electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is thrilled to be bringing its electric personal watercraft, OrcaTM Carbon, and electric snowmobile NomadTM, to the British Columbia market. The environmentally conscious coastal province of British Columbia boasts numerous waterways for water sports enthusiasts and the soaring Rockies for snow lovers, positioning the province as a premiere destination for Taiga.

''Customers transitioning to electric off-road vehicles make a powerful statement for conservation and Taiga's zero emissions vehicles can play a key role in preserving the beautiful outdoors of British Columbia'' says Sam Bruneau, CEO and Co-Founder of Taiga. ''Bringing our revolutionary electric off-road vehicles to this province marks a big leap in our strategy to electrify the off-road segment from coast to coast.''

With easy access to the Pacific Ocean and numerous lakes, British Columbia is the perfect spot for water sports enthusiasts to enjoy the thrill of Orca Carbon. The Nomad snowmobile is the ideal electric workhorse to power sustainable mountain operations and backcountry access throughout the towering Rockies of the province.

Taiga is proud to announce the onboarding of three new Taiga Service Providers (TSPs): SV Business Group, in West Vancouver, Kelowna Yamaha Marine and Outlaw Motorsports in Kamloops. While Taiga operates a hybrid direct-to-consumer model, TSPs will assist customers in taking ownership of their new vehicle and ensure after-sale service, if required. Indeed, these 100% electric vehicles require low maintenance, most of which can be delivered through remote service and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

The world's first mass-produced 100% electric snowmobile, Nomad is changing the game for mountain operations and ski resorts. It is quiet and emission-free, so resort operators don't have to worry about loud revving or smelly exhaust ruining the area's natural beauty or disrupting the serene atmosphere. Plus, it requires no powertrain maintenance and doesn't take gas or oil, effectively lowering the cost of ownership over time.

Additionally, Nomad offers optimized functionality. The battery is fully charged in three hours on a level two charger and can last up to 100 kilometres in ideal conditions. It also has an impressive towing capacity of 511 kilograms. Riders can now sustainably explore snowy sceneries without compromising performance or power.

Orca Carbon is a fully electric personal watercraft equipped with a powerful electric motor and a unique lightweight carbon fibre hull and top deck. It can reach a maximum speed of up to 100 kilometres per hour and can deliver up to two hours of play time on the water.

OrcaTM Carbon is extremely manoeuvrable and agile on the water, making it perfect for thrill seekers and water sports enthusiasts looking for a sustainable way to explore the waters of the world without compromising performance or power.

Topping the 200 Best Inventions of 2022 list by Time magazine and winner of a Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award and a 2022 Best of What's New Award from Popular Science, Taiga is thrilled to bring its EVs to British Columbia and redefine off-road exploration by making it more sustainable, accessible and exhilarating than ever.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit taigamotors.com.

