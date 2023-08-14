Revenue more than doubles in the second quarter compared to preceding quarter as the Company reports $4.1 million in revenue from 145 vehicle deliveries

Production materially ramps up with 178 vehicles manufactured during the second quarter of 2023

Successfully closed the convertible bond issuance of $46.8 million under the previously announced private placement

Launched OrcaTM Performance following the close of the second quarter on August 9, 2023

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

Taiga reported $4.1 million from the sale of 145 vehicles during the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, showcasing revenue growth of 137% compared to the preceding first quarter of 2023. Taiga's production has seen a strong ramp-up with its 2023 NomadTM snowmobile, which was re-engineered for greater manufacturability, and in total, Taiga produced 178 snowmobiles and personal watercrafts during the second quarter of 2023. During the quarter, Taiga continued to expand its Taiga Service Provider ("TSP") network and as of June 30, 2023, Taiga's TSP network included 20 locations to provide deliveries and after-sales service across Canada and the United States. Taiga's TSP network now covers top key markets in Canada and the United States and the Company expects to continue to scale its TSP network in line with its vehicle delivery schedule in the coming months.

"The second quarter served as proof of our snowmobile platform's scalability. The 2023 Nomad was re-engineered for improved manufacturability, and we saw that yield strong throughput results in tandem with our on-going supply chain improvements." said Sam Bruneau, CEO of Taiga. "We're now on our path to resume our high throughput production with the Orca Performance in the third quarter as we get through the limited-edition Orca Carbon. We are laser-focused on building our momentum as we ramp up rapidly."

On April 27, 2023, Taiga announced that in connection with its private placement of $40.15 million aggregate principal amount of 10% secured convertible debentures due March 31, 2028, that closed on March 24, 2023, it has raised an additional $6.6 million in gross proceeds by issuing additional convertible debentures to Northern Private Capital and Investissement Québec, with each of the Investors having subscribed for $3.3 million of the additional convertible debentures. Other than the amount of the initial interest payment, the additional convertible debentures carry the same terms as the convertible debentures issued on March 24, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (All amounts in Canadian dollars unless indicated otherwise)

Revenue of $4.1 million recorded during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $399,525 recorded in the second quarter of 2022. The 924% increase in revenue is associated with the delivery ramp up with 145 vehicles delivered in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 21 vehicles delivered in the prior year quarter.

recorded during the second quarter of 2023, compared to recorded in the second quarter of 2022. The 924% increase in revenue is associated with the delivery ramp up with 145 vehicles delivered in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 21 vehicles delivered in the prior year quarter. Cost of Sales of $9.5 million recorded during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.2 million reported in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in Cost of Sales is associated with the increased production output.

recorded during the second quarter of 2023, compared to reported in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in Cost of Sales is associated with the increased production output. Research & Development (R&D) expense (net of tax credits) increased to $4.3 million from $1.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2022.

from compared to the second quarter of 2022. General & Administration (G&A) expense increased to $5.0 million from $4.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2022.

from compared to the second quarter of 2022. Sales & Marketing (S&M) expense maintained at $1.2 million from $1.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2022.

from compared to the second quarter of 2022. Net loss before other expenses for the period increased to $15.9 million compared to $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

compared to in the second quarter of 2022. Additions to Property and Equipment decreased to $1.5 million compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

compared to in the second quarter of 2022. Cash and cash equivalents of $26.4 million as at June 30, 2023 , compared to $22.8 million as at December 31, 2022 . The increase in cash and cash equivalents is due to the private placement of $40.2 million of convertible debentures closed on March 24, 2023 , and an additional $6.6 million raised in connection with the aforementioned private placement which closed on April 27, 2023 .

as at , compared to as at . The increase in cash and cash equivalents is due to the private placement of of convertible debentures closed on , and an additional raised in connection with the aforementioned private placement which closed on . Inventory increased to $24.9 million as at June 30, 2023 , compared to $20.8 million as at December 31, 2022 . The increase in inventory is largely associated with parts purchased for the upcoming Orca Performance as well as higher levels of finished goods.

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Updates

Delivered 145 vehicles, including 43 personal watercrafts and 102 snowmobiles during the second quarter of 2023.

Produced 178 vehicles, including 55 personal watercrafts and 123 snowmobiles during the second quarter of 2023.

Pre-orders remained stable at 2,981 pre-orders i during the second quarter as the company focuses on maintaining a pre-order level and sales pipeline in line with its production plan.

during the second quarter as the company focuses on maintaining a pre-order level and sales pipeline in line with its production plan. Initiated beta testing program with select owners to try out new features and updates, including DC Fast Charging and the Taiga mobile app.

Conducted customer demos for the Orca Carbon in Ontario , Quebec and Florida .

, and . Expanded the TSP network with a total of 16 TSPs across 20 locations in Canada and the United States as of June 30, 2023 .

and as of . Headcount at 311 full time employees at the end of the second quarter of 2023, with approximately 40% of the workforce employed in engineering.

_____________________________________ i Pre-orders for new Taiga vehicles are cancelable and the deposit fully refundable, and there can be no assurance that such pre-orders will be converted into sales.

2023 Priorities

For 2023, Taiga is focused on three key areas of the business, which include ramping up production, establishing a world-class customer experience, and furthering our technology advantage in off-road electrification. The future of off-road is electric, and Taiga is committed to strategically investing in and manufacturing the next generation of off-road vehicles to accelerate no-compromise access to the outdoors.

Outlook

While the company was able to reach targeted throughput with its 2023 Nomad snowmobile, the Orca Carbon personal watercraft continued to present unique supply issues related to a single supplier. Therefore, management is now advising its production to be at the lower end of the previous guidance of 1,700-1,900 vehicles delivered in 2023. Production continues to be weighed to the second half of 2023. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below and "Business Risks" sections of the accompanying second quarter 2023 MD&A.

Conference Call

Taiga management will hold a conference call today (August 14, 2023) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

Toll-Free Dial-In: +1 855-658-2585

International Dial-In: +1 514-375-0364

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Taiga's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 21, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: +1 800-319-6413

International replay number: +1 604-638-9010

Replay ID: 0338

