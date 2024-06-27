MONTREAL, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga" or the "Company") (TSX: TAIG) announced today the voting results of the election of the Company's Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) held today. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Voting results of the election of directors

A total of 10,882,617 shares representing 34.19% of the Company's issued and outstanding stock were voted in connection with the election of directors. According to votes received, each of the following seven nominees was elected as a director of Taiga to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until the director's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Director Results Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Samuel Bruneau Elected 10,403,834 99.25 % 78,485 0.75 % Anne Darche Elected 10,281,977 98.09 % 200,342 1.91 % Michael Fizzell Elected 10,292,154 98.19 % 190,165 1.81 % Andrew Lapham Elected 10,279,454 98.06 % 202,865 1.94 % Martin Picard Elected 10,294,917 98.21 % 187,402 1.79 % Francis (Frank) Séguin Elected 10,294,897 98.21 % 187,422 1.79 % Timothy Tokarsky Elected 10,110,260 96.45 % 372,059 3.55 %

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit taigamotors.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, and under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form filed on April 2, 2024, on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes, or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of added information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Taiga Motors Corporation