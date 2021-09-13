Taiga Announces Changes to Management Team and Appoints Doug Braswell as New VP of Electrification Operations

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga") (TSX: TAIG), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, is pleased to announce that Doug Braswell has been named Vice President of Electrification Operations, reporting to CEO Sam Bruneau. After a transformative year leading the company's operations and manufacturing ramp-up, Taiga also announces the departure of Bernard Leblanc, Chief Operating Officer, effective September 30th, 2021. Until his departure, Bernard will work with the management team and act as one of its ambassadors to ensure a smooth transition.

"I want to thank Bernard for energizing and inspiring our teams throughout Taiga's early growth phase and important transition to a publicly traded company," said Taiga CEO Sam Bruneau. "He has been a positive, influential force at Taiga and his work has paved the way for the next phase of the company's operations. We wish him every success in his future endeavors."

As Vice President, Electrification Operations, Doug Braswell brings over two decades' experience in the off-road and powersports industries. In this new role, he will oversee Taiga's strategic growth, new vehicle platform launches, and the acceleration of third-party vehicle platform electrification with Taiga's powertrain supply business.

Prior to joining Taiga, Braswell led EV product development for Case Construction at CNH Industries. He also held several global, engineering and R&D management positions at John Deere and served as Arctic Cat's Director, New Product Development for the snowmobile division.

"Doug exemplifies the qualities of a dynamic leader, playing key roles in off-road vehicle development, and propelling innovations across the sector for decades," continued Bruneau. "His expertise will accelerate important production launch phases and help us achieve our global mission to electrify the off-road industry by championing the rollout of Taiga's modular powertrain technologies."

"I believe Taiga's mission is an important evolution in powersports to remove the compromise between performance and the environment," added Braswell. "We have the technology and talent to scale production and meet growing demand for Taiga's vehicles. I look forward to working with the Taiga team to help redefine the next phase for the off-road industry."



About Taiga

Taiga is a Canadian company that is reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications that outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing recreational and commercial customer demand who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with regards to the anticipated performance of the expected production times and customer demand for Taiga's products. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effective functioning of the configurator, further supply chain disruptions, and the impact of such disruptions on ability to fulfil orders, and those described under "Risk Factors" in the final non-offering prospectus dated March 26, 2021, of Taiga (formerly Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.).

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

