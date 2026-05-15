BELLEVILLE, ON, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Tagline High Voltage ("Tagline"), an Eastern Ontario-based utility contractor, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Uens Poleline Maintenance & Construction ("Uens Poleline"), a long-established provider of powerline services across the Ottawa Valley and Eastern Ontario.

The acquisition represents a strategic expansion for Tagline, enhancing its operational capacity and geographic reach at a time when demand for utility infrastructure and storm response services continues to accelerate across North America.

Tagline High Voltage to Acquire Majority Stake in Uens Poleline Maintenance & Construction (CNW Group/Tagline High Voltage)

"This acquisition is about building scale where it matters most -- more crews, more equipment, and greater responsiveness," said Cody Sullivan, Co-Owner of Tagline High Voltage. "It strengthens our ability to respond during major events while continuing to deliver the reliability our customers expect."

Founded in 1976, Uens Poleline has built a 50-year reputation supporting critical utility infrastructure. The company provides poleline maintenance and construction, underground cable installation, and 24/7 emergency response and storm restoration services.

Tagline High Voltage, founded in 2005, delivers poleline construction, underground powerline services, substation maintenance, and emergency response solutions. The combination of the two businesses is expected to increase deployment capacity, enhance storm response readiness, and support larger-scale utility projects across an expanded footprint.

Positioned for Long-Term Grid Expansion

Canada's electricity system is entering a period of significant transformation, driven by electrification, grid modernization, and increasing reliability requirements.

Electricity Canada projects that national electricity demand could more than double over the next 25 years -- from approximately 600 terawatt-hours annually to more than 1,200 terawatt-hours. Meeting this demand is expected to require up to $1.4 trillion in capital investment by 2050, with roughly half allocated to transmission and distribution infrastructure.

In parallel, the Canada Energy Regulator estimates that interprovincial transmission capacity will need to increase by approximately 27% by 2035 under a net-zero scenario.

This acquisition positions Tagline to support utilities and communities as they expand infrastructure, modernize the grid, and respond to increasingly frequent severe weather events.

Transaction Details

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Closing is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals, where applicable.

About Tagline High Voltage

Founded in 2005 by David McTaggart, Tagline High Voltage is an Eastern Ontario-based utility contractor providing poleline construction, underground powerline services, substation maintenance, and emergency response.

About Uens Poleline Maintenance & Construction

Founded in 1976 by Jim Uens, Uens Poleline Maintenance & Construction provides poleline maintenance and construction, underground cable installation, and 24/7 emergency response and storm restoration services across the Ottawa Valley and Eastern Ontario. The company was acquired in 2006 by Mark and Tammy Graham and is currently celebrating its 50th year in business.

SOURCE Tagline High Voltage