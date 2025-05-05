Tabhi Appoints Kumar Parakala as CEO of North America, following Strategic Mondee Acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tabhi Inc., the world's leading travel marketplace and artificial intelligence technology company, today announced the appointment of Kumar R. Parakala as Chief Executive Officer of North America. This strategic leadership addition follows Tabhi's successful acquisition of Mondee Holdings, Inc. and its recent financial restructuring in partnership with TCW Asset Management Company LLC and Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

With over 25 years of experience building world-class technology and consulting organizations, Parakala brings exceptional expertise to Tabhi's executive team. His distinguished career includes serving in Global COO and senior partner roles at KPMG and, most recently, as the Founder and President of GHD Digital. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding Tabhi's North American market presence and enhancing its global footprint.

"We are delighted to welcome Kumar to Tabhi at this transformative time for our company," said Prasad Gundumogula, Founder, CEO and Executive Chairman of Tabhi. "Kumar's exceptional track record in building innovative businesses, his customer-centric approach, and his ability to drive strategic growth align perfectly with our vision. His leadership will be invaluable as we accelerate our AI-powered travel solutions and strengthen our market leadership in North America."

Reflecting on his appointment, Parakala stated, "Joining Tabhi during this pivotal industry transformation is an extraordinary opportunity. By harnessing our advanced AI capabilities, we will redefine the travel experience for our customers and partners while accelerating our growth across North America. I look forward to working with the talented Tabhi team to deliver on our ambitious vision."

Parakala's appointment underscores Tabhi's commitment to assembling a world-class leadership team and executing its long-term strategic growth plans. His leadership is expected to further integrate Mondee's assets, drive innovation in AI-powered travel solutions, and deliver enhanced value to Tabhi's customers, partners, and stakeholders.

About Tabhi Inc.

Tabhi Inc. has strengthened its position as a pioneer in the travel technology sector following its recent acquisition of Mondee Holdings, Inc., offering cutting-edge solutions that transform the travel experience for millions of customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company operates 21 offices globally across the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, and Greece. The company's network includes approximately 65,000 travel experts, 500+ airlines, over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30,000 rental car pickup locations, and 50+ cruise lines.

