TAAL President Chris Naprawa to Present at Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference

VANCOUVER,BC, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE:TAAL) (FWB:9SQ1) (OTC:TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company") a vertically integrated, blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise clients, today announced that its President, Chris Naprawa will present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday January 19th at 3:00 p.m. (EST). The conference will be held virtually, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend, at: www.noblecon17.com

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on www.TAAL.com and as part of a complete catalog of presentations expected to be rebroadcast on Channelchek www.channelchek.com next month.

TAAL Highlights:

TAAL is the only publicly traded company that is building blockchain processing solutions for a growing global enterprise market focused exclusively on Bitcoin SV ("BSV").

TAAL has strengthened its capacity as a leader in the growing global BSV blockchain network with highly experienced additions to its board, executive and management team.

Recently purchased new blockchain computers representing over 130 petahash ("PH") in additional computing power, bringing the Company's overall computing capacity to more than 280 PH.

TAAL is focused on assembling the transaction processing and indexing infrastructure, software, and services to be a global leader on the BSV blockchain in a data driven economy in which Gartner predicts that at least 25% of the Forbes Global 2000 will use blockchain as a foundation for digital trust at scale in 20211.

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the BSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users. The Company is led by an experienced management team, Board and Advisory Board members that include entrepreneur and BSV advocate Calvin Ayre, and renowned computer scientist Craig Wright.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

The CSE, nor its Regulation Services Provider, accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "will", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information will contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to statements regarding: Noble's Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference, and related video webcasts; TAAL's intention to deliver BSV blockchain transaction processing and indexing infrastructure, software and services to a growing global enterprise market and to become a consistently performing leader in the adoption of the growing global BSV blockchain network; and blockchain adoption by Forbes Global 2000. These statements are based on factors and assumptions related to historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking information relates to future events and conditions, by its very nature it requires making assumptions and involves inherent risks and uncertainties. TAAL cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from expectations. Material risk factors include the future acceptance of BSV and other digital assets and risks related to information processing using those platforms, the ability for TAAL to leverage intellectual property into viable income streams and other risks set out in Item 20 Risk Factors of TAAL's Form 2A – Listing Statement dated July 31, 2018 and elsewhere in TAAL's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information contained herein. Other than as required by law, TAAL undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

