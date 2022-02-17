Taal President Chris Naprawa to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, is pleased to announce that TAAL President Chris Naprawa is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Whistler Capital Event

Location: Whistler, British Columbia

Attending 1x1 meetings: February 18-20

Q1 2022 Virtual Investor Summit

Attending 1x1 meetings: March 8-9

34th Annual Roth Capital Partners Conference

Location: Dana Point, California

Attending 1x1 meetings: March 13-15, 2022

Alpha North Capital Event

Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Attending 1x1 meetings: March 25- 27, 2022

NobleCon 18 Capital Markets

Location: Miami, Florida

Attending 1x1 meetings: April 19-21

For more information about each conference or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with the TAAL management team, please contact: [email protected]

ABOUT TAAL DISTRIBUTED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications on the BSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users. BitcoinSV Blockchain is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics, data storage, daily transaction volume, scaling ability, and average block size.

For more information and to subscribe to receive Company updates and financial information, visit https://www.taal.com/investors/

The CSE, nor its Regulation Services Provider, accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "will", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information will contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to statements regarding: the number of machines that will be deployed, the dates of such deployment, and the number of BSV blocks that will be won through TAAL's operations in the future. These statements are based on factors and assumptions related to historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking information relates to future events and conditions, by its very nature it requires making assumptions and involves inherent risks and uncertainties. TAAL cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from expectations. Material risk factors include delays in equipment deliver, expected operation, network conditions in the future and other risks set out in TAAL's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 dated April 30, 2021 under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in TAAL's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information contained herein. Other than as required by law, TAAL undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

For further information: Richard Baker, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Chris Naprawa, President, [email protected]