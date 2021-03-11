TAAL Announces the Filing of its Final Prospectus

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) ("TAAL" or the "Company") a vertically integrated, blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") in connection with its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $4.60 per Unit (the "Offering Price") The Offering is oversubscribed and, accordingly, the Company expects to raise the maximum aggregate gross proceeds contemplated by the prospectus of $40.0 million.

The Company has entered into a definitive agency agreement ("Agency Agreement") in respect of the Offering with a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. as lead agent and sole bookrunner and including Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Paradigm Capital Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of all applicable closing conditions set out in the Agency Agreement.

The final short form prospectus, which contains important information relating to the Offering, is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined under Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the Bitcoin Satoshi Vision ("Bitcoin SV") platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. The words "will", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information will contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to statements regarding: the Offering, including the expected proceeds from the Offering, and the timing of closing of the Offering. These statements are based on factors and assumptions related to historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking information relates to future events and conditions, by its very nature it requires making assumptions and involves inherent risks and uncertainties. TAAL cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from expectations. Material risk factors include the future acceptance of Bitcoin SV and other digital assets and risks related to information processing using those platforms, the ability for TAAL to leverage intellectual property into viable income streams and other risks set out in the Prospectus and the Annual Information Form incorporated by reference therein. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information contained herein. Other than as required by law, TAAL undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

For further information: Matt Whitcomb, Investor Relations, [email protected], 604-260-6142; Stefan Matthews, CEO & Executive Chairman, [email protected]; Chris Naprawa, President, [email protected]

