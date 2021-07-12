TAAL Announces Support of Security of the Bitcoin SV Blockchain

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, announced today that TAAL will contribute its resources in support of the Bitcoin Association's mandate to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

Bitcoin Association (for BSV) is not-for-profit, Switzerland-based global industry organisation that underpins the Bitcoin SV blockchain, one of the main competing chains of Bitcoin and the one which follows the original Bitcoin design. The Association provides the Bitcoin SV Node software and other infrastructure tools for the network.

TAAL is a proud advocate of the Bitcoin Association and the Bitcoin SV Infrastructure team, who provide key software for and help maintain the network that powers the solutions and services we deliver to our clients.

The Bitcoin Association issued a statement on July 8, 2021 notifying its members and the public of an attack against the Bitcoin SV network, warning that a malicious actor has recently been carrying out block re-organisation attacks on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) network, which appear to be intentional acts in an effort to mask the illegal double-spending of coins. A thorough investigation is under way, and the Bitcoin Association is committed to pursuing any legal action (including reporting to appropriate law enforcement agencies) required to halt such activity.

TAAL supports the Bitcoin Association and the BSV ecosystem in a zero tolerance policy against illegal activity on the Bitcoin SV network and efforts to suppress and bring to account any malicious and illegal activity initiated by third parties. TAAL, as a responsible BSV network participant, will continue to work with the Association and other industry participants, including by contributing resources with a view to maintaining a healthy, stable and secure ecosystem for application development and enterprise adoption.

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the BitcoinSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

Visit TAAL online at www.taal.com

The CSE, nor its Regulation Services Provider, accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Taal Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

For further information: Matt Whitcomb, Investor Relations, [email protected] 604-260-6142; Stefan Matthews, CEO & Executive Chairman, [email protected]; Chris Naprawa, President, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.taal.com

