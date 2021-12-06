TAAL Announces Debt Financing

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a term loan agreement (the "Loan") with a private lender (the "Lender") providing for debt financing in an aggregate principal amount of US$10,000,000.

The Lender has made immediately available the full financing under the Loan in an amount equal to US$10,000,000. Borrowings under the Loan are secured by a general security agreement over all the assets of the Company. The security will rank pari passu with any future debt of the Company, from other lenders, up to a maximum US$100,000,000. The Loan matures on December 31, 2024 and bears interest of 8% annually which is payable quarterly at the end of March, June, September, and December of each year. The Loan may be prepaid at any time by the Company, together with all outstanding interest, after December 2, 2022.

TAAL expects to use a portion of the Loan for financing the build out of a world-class industrial scale Bitcoin mining operation at the 60,000 sq/ft facility it has committed to acquire in New Brunswick, Canada. More information can be found within the Corporate Presentation on TAAL.com [URL https://www.taal.com/investors/].

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications on the BSV platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users. BitcoinSV Blockchain is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics, data storage, daily transaction volume, scaling ability, and average block size.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "will", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information will contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to statements regarding: the number of machines that will be deployed, the dates of such deployment, and the number of BSV blocks that will be won through TAAL's operations in the future. These statements are based on factors and assumptions related to historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking information relates to future events and conditions, by its very nature it requires making assumptions and involves inherent risks and uncertainties. TAAL cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from expectations. Material risk factors include delays in construction, equipment delivery, expected operation, network conditions in the future and other risks set out in TAAL's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 dated April 30, 2021 under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in TAAL's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information contained herein. Other than as required by law, TAAL undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

