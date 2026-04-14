T.O. Food & Drink Fest Returns April 17-19, 2026 with 175+ Exhibitors, Culinary Experiences & Space-Themed Dance Parties
News provided byT.O. Food & Drink Fest
Apr 14, 2026, 19:47 ET
TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Food lovers, cocktail enthusiasts, and those looking to experience the city at its best--get ready. T.O. Food & Drink Fest is back and bigger than ever, taking over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Building from April 17–19, 2026 for an unforgettable weekend celebrating the very best of Toronto's food and drink scene.
Festival Highlights
- 175+ exhibitors showcasing top restaurants, brands, and bartenders
- Unlimited discovery of must-try food, cocktails, and emerging trends
- Live chef action at the Chef's Kitchen Stage
- Star chefs presented by top partners:
- Tre Sanderson & Noel Cunningham (presented by Sunwing & Jamaica)
- Romain Avril (presented by World Animal Protection)
- Hands-on mixology classes with expert bartenders
- Flavour Street (presented by Food Truck Canada) serving bold street eats
After Dark
- Friday & Saturday night DJ parties
- 2026 theme: "Out of This World" – inspired by the Artemis II mission
- A fully immersive, high-energy nightlife experience
Event Details:
What: T.O. Food & Drink Fest
When: April 17, 18 & 19, 2026
Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building
Admission: Tickets start at $17 online – grab yours early, some time slots do sell out!
Stay in the Loop - For updates, full event details, and exhibitor info, visit:
tofoodanddrinkfest.com
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About T.O. Food & Drink Fest
Produced by National Event Management, T.O. Food & Drink Fest is Toronto's go-to event for food lovers, cocktail enthusiasts, and anyone looking to experience the city at its most delicious.
SOURCE T.O. Food & Drink Fest
Media Contact: Lisa Spodek, National Event Management Inc., (800) 891-4859 ext. 225; [email protected]
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