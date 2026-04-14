T.O. Food & Drink Fest Returns April 17-19, 2026 with 175+ Exhibitors, Culinary Experiences & Space-Themed Dance Parties

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Food lovers, cocktail enthusiasts, and those looking to experience the city at its best--get ready. T.O. Food & Drink Fest is back and bigger than ever, taking over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Building from April 17–19, 2026 for an unforgettable weekend celebrating the very best of Toronto's food and drink scene.

Festival Highlights

175+ exhibitors showcasing top restaurants, brands, and bartenders

showcasing top restaurants, brands, and bartenders Unlimited discovery of must-try food, cocktails, and emerging trends

of must-try food, cocktails, and emerging trends Live chef action at the Chef's Kitchen Stage

at the Chef's Kitchen Stage Star chefs presented by top partners: Tre Sanderson & Noel Cunningham (presented by Sunwing & Jamaica) Romain Avril (presented by World Animal Protection)

Hands-on mixology classes with expert bartenders

with expert bartenders Flavour Street (presented by Food Truck Canada) serving bold street eats

After Dark

Friday & Saturday night DJ parties

2026 theme: "Out of This World" – inspired by the Artemis II mission

– inspired by the Artemis II mission A fully immersive, high-energy nightlife experience

Event Details:

What: T.O. Food & Drink Fest

When: April 17, 18 & 19, 2026

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building

Admission: Tickets start at $17 online – grab yours early, some time slots do sell out!

Stay in the Loop - For updates, full event details, and exhibitor info, visit:

tofoodanddrinkfest.com

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About T.O. Food & Drink Fest

Produced by National Event Management, T.O. Food & Drink Fest is Toronto's go-to event for food lovers, cocktail enthusiasts, and anyone looking to experience the city at its most delicious.

SOURCE T.O. Food & Drink Fest

Media Contact: Lisa Spodek, National Event Management Inc., (800) 891-4859 ext. 225; [email protected]