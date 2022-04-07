T. Clay Buck, CFRE Partners with iWave as a Lead Fundraising Coach

"I am thrilled to be partnering with iWave on a deeper level and being a part of their great work in bringing forward actionable donor information," said T. Clay Buck, Founder of TCB Fundraising. "We share a similar philosophy in relationship-based fundraising, that knowing our donors and the stories they tell us brings stronger fundraising results and, ultimately, the fulfillment of the tremendously important missions our nonprofits deliver. iWave's work is exciting and important and I'm honored to be a small part of it."

Clay is a thirty-year fundraising veteran and has served in leadership fundraising roles at several nonprofits across the country and as a senior consultant with prominent national development consulting firms. He has experience in all aspects of fundraising with particular expertise in individual giving, strategic planning, copywriting and content development, and building the systems and infrastructure that support high-level results.

A Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) since 2010, Clay is a sought-after speaker, teacher, and thought leader. He is an AFP Master Trainer and co-authored the U.S. Critical Fundraising report for Rogare, the fundraising think tank based in the UK. He holds the Certificate in Philanthropic Psychology, With Distinction, from the Institute for Sustainable Philanthropy. Clay teaches the fundraising courses for the Nonprofit Management and Fundraising Certificate programs at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and strategic management in the graduate school of UNLV's school of public policy and leadership. In 2020 he was recognized with the Faculty Excellence Award.

"We are absolutely honored to have Clay join the iWave Team," said Ross Beattie, President and CEO at iWave. "When you think of data-driven fundraising Clay is one of the first industry leaders that come to mind. He has made an exceptional impact in the fundraising space and brings a level of knowledge and expertise that we are very fortunate to learn from."

