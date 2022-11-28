Synoptic Reporting for Guideline Adherence and Education

How SonoReview can Create Better Outcomes for All in Liver Imaging

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Kailo Medical, a leader in enterprise workflow solutions, announced that a study highlighting their synoptic reporting product, SonoReview, will be presented at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago.

The study used SonoReview to implement and automatically assess the American College of Radiology's Liver Imaging and Reporting Data System (LI-RADS®) CEUS category within their outpatient imaging center. Researchers found SonoReview increased report quality at all levels of experience, and improved communication with referring physicians.

"LI-RADS® categories can be daunting to adopt for new learners," says Dr. Stephanie Wilson from Foothills Medical Centre, University of Calgary. "The menu-driven decision support in SonoReview provides drop-down menus of the liver findings; making LI-RADS® CEUS much more approachable".

Primary Author : Fangshi Lu MD. Radiology Resident, University of Calgary

Date/Time: December 1st, 8 AM CST

Session ID: Science Session, R1-SSGI18

Abstract: Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) for liver mass diagnosis is rapidly becoming an important diagnostic tool. The real-time depiction of blood flow is easily incorporated into a diagnostic algorithm that accurately differentiates focal liver masses and can make the important distinction of these masses as malignant or benign.

The Liver Imaging and Reporting Data System (LI-RADS®) for CEUS takes observations from the CEUS algorithm to generate a LI-RADS category which further standardizes the system for technique, interpretation, reporting, and data collection for contrast-enhanced ultrasound exams.

In spite of the well-established algorithm and LI-RADS® standardization, diagnosis and reporting of imaging features in CEUS for focal liver masses, in at-risk patients can be a challenging task.

This study adapted a computer software (SonoReview) template for liver assessment from Kailo Medical (Melbourne, AU) and created an electronic worksheet or Synoptic report (SR). The SR uses drop-down menus to record observational data in the CEUS algorithm and automatically generates a LI-RADS® category and final report. The computer-generated SR differs from traditional prose reports which are prone to inaccuracy and human error. It found that the SR was an effective tool in providing correct diagnosis and LI-RADS category amongst a wide range of observers including experienced physicians and novice users. It also provided consistent and accurate reports with improved productivity in a clinical setting, resulting in better communication with referring clinicians.

