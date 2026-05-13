Synnovis and SOPHiA GENETICS Partner to Bring Blood-based Cancer Testing to Patients Across the U.K.

LONDON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH), a global leader in Ai-driven precision medicine, today announced a partnership with Synnovis, one of England's leading pathology providers, to bring liquid biopsy testing to lung and breast cancer patients across the U.K. as part of NHS England's 'revolutionary blood test-first' program.

Synnovis, a major provider for England's South East Genomic Medicine Service, worked with SOPHiA GENETICS to launch the liquid biopsy test MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™. This innovative test, originally developed by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, detects actionable genomic alterations from a single blood draw and leverages state-of-the-art Ai to analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in a minimally invasive manner.

The new blood-based test offered by Synnovis can help fast-track cancer patients to receive targeted therapy up to two weeks earlier, while helping some avoid further tests and invasive treatments such as chemotherapy.

Following the successful pilot program, Synnovis is already supporting approximately 400 patients per month with ctDNA liquid biopsy testing and is demonstrating the real-world impact of this advanced care. In one case, a patient with suspected advanced lung cancer was able to receive a ctDNA-informed personalised treatment plan within just two weeks. In another case, providers used SOPHiA DDM™ to identify new genetic variants for a patient who had been living with breast cancer for more than 15 years, unlocking additional treatment options and potential eligibility for clinical trials.

Synnovis and SOPHiA GENETICS anticipate that the application will be used to test approximately 7,000 breast and lung cancer patients annually, or roughly one third of all ctDNA tests in England, as the demand for liquid biopsy testing increases.

Persephone du Parcq, MSc., Lead Translational Scientist, Synnovis, said: "Liquid biopsy testing simplifies how we generate genomic insights. A routine blood draw can reveal information from multiple tumour sites and speed up delivery of results to the patients. It also broadens access for patients who cannot tolerate invasive procedures or travel to specialist hospitals. As adoption increases, this approach will substantially expand the reach and impact of genomic testing services, and we anticipate economic savings for healthcare providers and better outcomes for greater numbers of patients."

Ross Muken, President, SOPHiA GENETICS, said: "Synnovis plays a vital role in delivering genomic testing services to patients across South East England, and this partnership reflects what becomes possible when world-class pathology infrastructure meets scalable Ai-driven analysis. With roughly one third of all ctDNA testing in England expected to run through this programme, we see this as a defining moment for liquid biopsy at scale within the NHS, and a model for how health systems in Europe can make precision oncology accessible."

Beyond accelerating targeted treatments, MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ provides Synnovis with the flexibility to incorporate additional indications as they are introduced into future NHS cancer screening programs. It also utilizes a matched tumor-normal approach as well as technology from AccuGenomics® to improve accuracy and avoid false positives.

Leading laboratories like Synnovis are helping bring NHS England's 'blood test-first' approach to scale through innovative solutions, contributing to a sustainable, data-driven approach to cancer care across the United Kingdom. By strengthening its genomic testing infrastructure, Synnovis joins a growing network of NHS institutions using SOPHiA GENETICS' technology to conduct local analysis, maintain alignment with NHS data-security standards, and support the operational model of distributed analysis hubs.

To learn more about how Synnovis deployed ctDNA testing for the patients it serves, view a webinar presented by one of the laboratory's lead scientists.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is an Ai-native healthcare technology company on a mission to transform patient care by expanding access to data-driven medicine globally. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDM™, an Ai platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data to generate real-time, real-world insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

About Synnovis

Synnovis is a partnership between SYNLAB UK & Ireland, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, and King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, performing more than 32 million pathology tests a year across a network of routine and specialist laboratories. Serving a population of 1.7 million in south east London, we bring together the very best in clinical, scientific and operational expertise to provide a pathology service which aims to create better outcomes for patients and make a positive difference to people's health and wellbeing. We work collaboratively with the NHS, SYNLAB, clinical users and other stakeholders – every sample we process represents an individual patient in our joint care, and we understand the important role we play in continually developing services to meet that important responsibility.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS

Media Contact: [email protected]