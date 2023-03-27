Syndigo Announces Additional Generative AI Capabilities to its Client Platform

SmartPrompts Addition will Complement Existing Cognitive Services and Hyper Content Automation

CHICAGO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- Syndigo, a leading SaaS product information and syndication company, today announced additional generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The new SmartPrompts capability will enable Syndigo clients the ability to accelerate content creation for product detail listings. This latest capability bolsters the already existing integrations leveraging generative AI capabilities that enable improved conversions, a reduction in returns and a dramatically improved brand experience.

"We're excited to add to our existing production portfolio of generative AI capabilities," said Benny Blum, Syndigo Head of Product Strategy. "We've been focused on building the smartest platform to successfully create and optimize data that powers commerce, and integrated AI is a key component of that strategy. In addition, our alliance partners also have enabled Syndigo customers to benefit from integrated AI capabilities, including Microsoft Cognitive Services and Hyper Content Automation from AX Semantics. Together, through our partnerships and SmartPrompts we will take client capabilities even further on our platform, delivering even more speed to value."

Syndigo's SmartPrompts technology incorporates generative AI in order to help customers be more efficient in developing the descriptive and marketing copy that, as Regan DeHaven, SVP of Product, puts it, "accelerates content authoring, bringing better copy online faster, leading to more sales."

"SmartPrompts takes advantage of the nuances of conversational AI to provide more relatable context and tone to their product listings," said DeHaven. "We want to ensure that our customers get the most value with the least amount of effort from these incredible services."

Many businesses have begun their journey into Large Language Model (LLM)-based technology, such as ChatGPT and LLaMA, to streamline and improve the many product descriptions they maintain. As organizations look to apply these capabilities to more complex challenges, however, there is often a need for additional multilingual data-to-text tools across Product Information Management (PIM) and Master Data Management (MDM) systems. Syndigo's partner alliance with AX Semantics allows clients to solve these complex multilingual challenges.

"The multilingual data-to-text tool that AX Semantics offers provides automation for content teams, allowing them to create and maintain product content, then automatically update it by being linked to changes in the data," said Robert Weißgraeber, co-CEO and Chief Technology Officer at AX Semantics. "This scaled capability allows you to create an automation system that will generate content for any product in any language—and maintain those millions of product descriptions without a human in the loop or by post-editing."

"We're very excited to continue to incorporate newer OpenAI services like ChatGPT, and AX Semantics into the Syndigo ecosystem," said Benny Blum. "All indicators point to the models creating incredible value for our customers. For our customers wanting to leverage this technology, our role will be to ensure they can interact with these services most effectively, while maintaining the integrity of our data quality."

About Syndigo

Syndigo is the first Active Content Engine built to power modern commerce by enabling the continual flow of data and content throughout the entire commerce ecosystem. With industry-leading data management, syndication, and analytics, combined with the largest two-sided network for content distribution, we deliver accurate information that improves decision-making and accelerates sales on every shelf.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers, and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, oil & gas, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.syndigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About AX Semantics

AX Semantics helps you automate repetitive and costly writing processes. Using the content generation software to create high-quality content in up to 110 languages from data,

AX gives companies copywriting superpowers to create content at scale effortlessly.

More than 300 customers worldwide, from retail to e-commerce, use self-service Natural Language Generation (NLG) software based on natural language processing (NLP) to generate content that can populate an entire online store, create descriptions for retail items in e-commerce catalogs, and even create worthwhile category pages.

Visit https://en.ax-semantics.com for more information.

SOURCE Syndigo