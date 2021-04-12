Sylogist Virtually Opens The Market

Sylogist is a leading SaaS company that provides mission-critical ERP and CRM solutions, including fund accounting, case management, school administration, grant management, and payroll to various public service markets in North America and beyond. The Company's success stems from its desired SaaS solutions, track record of delivering on-time & on-budget projects and its commitment to operational and customer service excellence. Sylogist's customers include nonprofit and non-governmental organizations, K-12 educational institutions, all levels of government, as well as public compliance driven companies. For more information visit: http://www.sylogist.com/

Date: Monday, April 12, 2021

