Sylogist Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to The Toronto Stock Exchange

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on The Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the trading symbol "SYZ".

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain customary conditions of the TSX, including the provision of final documentation. Upon final approval, Sylogist intends to issue a news release confirming the date upon which its common shares will commence trading on the TSX, which is anticipated to occur prior to the end of this month. At that time, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSXV.

Shareholders of Sylogist are not required to take any action in connection with its TSX listing, as there will be no change in the common shares' trading symbol or CUSIP.

Sylogist's President and CEO, Bill Wood, stated: "Graduating from the TSXV to the TSX is an important milestone for Sylogist. Over the past few years, the Company has grown significantly, achieving a scale and maturity that makes Canada's premier stock exchange a natural and timely fit. This listing is a furthering of our commitment to raising Sylogist's profile with institutional and retail investor communities alike; providing increased exposure to a broader base of potential shareholders as we accelerate growth."

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical ERP and CRM solutions, including fund accounting, case management, grant management and payroll, to public service organizations. Sylogist's customers include all levels of government, nonprofit organizations, non-governmental organizations and educational institutions, as well as public compliance driven and funded companies. The Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

Full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sylogist.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as expect, believe, estimate, project, anticipate, plan, may, should, could and would, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to the conditional approval for the listing of the Company's shares on the TSX, for which final approval has not been granted, the anticipated timing of the listing, the expectation of such listing raising the Company's profile in the investment community and the acceleration of the Company's growth. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information regarding some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may be found under in the management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and other documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Material assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include Sylogist's inability to attract investors or to realize on its growth initiatives. Although Sylogist believes that the material assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

- Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release-

SOURCE Sylogist Ltd.

For further information: Bill Wood, President and CEO. or Rudy Shirra, Manager, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Sylogist Ltd., (403) 266-4808

Related Links

http://www.sylogist.com/

