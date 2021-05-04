Sylogist Ltd.'s subsidiary, Serenic Software Inc. Announces Release for Microsoft Cloud

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Serenic Software Inc., a Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist") company, a leading provider of comprehensive enterprise resource planning ("ERP") solutions for non-profits and non-governmental organizations, has made its flagship ERP solution, Serenic Navigator, built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, available to customers on the Microsoft Cloud. Serenic Navigator is also listed on AppSource, the Microsoft cloud marketplace.

Serenic customers, and new customers alike, now have a clear path from on-premises fund accounting and ERP deployments to the Microsoft Cloud with Serenic Navigator. Serenic Navigator includes unique, integrated capabilities for fund and encumbrance accounting, revenue tracking and cost analysis, grants, and outcomes measurement, online and offline donations, managing funding sources, complex budgeting and reporting, and detailed tracking of non-financial metrics related to services delivered.

"This demonstrates Serenic's commitment to market leading innovation that thousands of nonprofits, international NGOs, local government and K-12 school district customers rely on," said Bill Wood, President & CEO at Sylogist "We appreciate our solutions support the critical aspects of customers' missions and Serenic Navigator will immediately improve an organization's productivity, transparency, data security and system availability without any retraining or disruption."

"Microsoft counts on leading ISV partners, like Serenic Software, to deliver vertically-focused solutions built on Dynamics 365 Business Central. We appreciate their commitment to bringing their Serenic Navigator solution, which has been serving nonprofits, K-12 education, and public sector organizations for almost 25 years, to the Microsoft Cloud," stated Mike Morton, General Manager, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical ERP and CRM solutions, including fund accounting, case management, grant management and payroll, to public service organizations. Serenic Software, a subsidiary of Sylogist., develops and delivers cloud ERP solutions for publicly funded organizations including nonprofits (NPO), international non-governmental organizations (NGO) and K-12 school districts/boards. Sylogist's highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, serve the needs of an international clientele.

SOURCE Sylogist Ltd.

For further information: Bill Wood, President and CEO or Rudy Shirra, Manager, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations, Sylogist Ltd., (403) 266-4808

Related Links

http://www.sylogist.com/

