Sylogist Declares Quarterly Dividend

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 12.5 cents per share on Sylogist's Common Shares to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020 (ex-dividend November 27) payable on December 15, 2020.

All dividends paid by Sylogist to holders of Common Shares in the capital of the Company will be treated as eligible dividends pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical ERP and CRM solutions, including fund accounting, case management, grant management and payroll, to public service organizations. Sylogist's public service customers include all levels of government, nonprofit organizations, non-governmental organizations, educational institutions as well as public compliance driven and funded companies. Our Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at http://www.sylogist.com.

- Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release -

SOURCE Sylogist Ltd.

For further information: Bill Wood, President & CEO or Xavier Shorter, Vice President, Finance and CFO, Sylogist Ltd., (403) 266-4808