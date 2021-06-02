Sylogist Annual General and Special Meeting Results and Board Committee Appointments

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise information management solutions, is pleased to announce that the results of the matters presented for approval at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 2, 2021 (the "Meeting") have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 16,550,870 common shares, representing 69.29% of the common shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. A brief description of the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes is set forth below.

Fixing the Number of Directors to be Elected

The ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six (6) was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % 16,422,811 99.32 111,835 0.68

Election of Directors

All of the nominees proposed as directors of the Company were duly elected as directors of the Company with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:



Outcome of the

Vote Votes For % Withheld % William C. Wood Elected 16,508,213 99.84 26,433 0.16 Lester Fernandes Elected 16,376,455 99.04 158,191 0.96 Barry D.A. Foster Elected 14,899,894 90.11 1,634,752 9.89 Taylor Gray Elected 15,856,857 95.90 677,789 4.10 Craig O'Neill Elected 15,937,649 96.39 596,997 3.61 Ian McKinnon Elected 15,948,022 96.45 586,624 3.55

Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company, was approved at the Meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Withheld % 16,530,504 99.88 20,366 0.12

Approval and Adoption of Stock Option Plan

An ordinary resolution to approve the new 10% rolling stock option plan of the Company was approved at the Meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Against % 15,638,023 94.58 896,623 5.42

At their meeting, immediately following the shareholders' Meeting, the Board appointed Barry Foster to serve as Board Chair and constituted its committees. The Audit Committee is comprised of Mr. Gray (Chair), Mr. Foster and Mr. Fernandes, who are all independent directors. The Compensation Committee will be chaired by Mr. McKinnon (independent), with Mr. O'Neill and Mr. Wood serving as members. Mr. Foster was appointed Chair, with Mr. Gray, Mr. Fernandes and Mr. McKinnon serving as members of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP) and constituent relationship management (CRM) solutions, including fund accounting, case management, grant management and payroll, to public service organizations. Sylogist's customers include all levels of government, non-profit organizations, non-governmental organizations, educational institutions as well as public compliance driven and funded companies. The Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

Full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sylogist.com.

