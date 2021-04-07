Sylogist Announces Board Appointment

CALGARY, AB, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian McKinnon to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. McKinnon joins Barry Foster, Lester Fernandes, Taylor Gray, and Craig O'Neill as an independent board member.

Mr. McKinnon has been a director of numerous public and private technology companies since 2002, including 12 years on the board of Constellation Software Inc. Among other roles, he currently serves as board chair of MessagePoint, a privately owned technology company. Prior to 2007, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of TSX/Nasdaq-listed Certicom Corp (2002 to 2007) and TSX-listed Promis Systems Corporation (1995 to 2000). From 1981 to 1994 he held various sales and senior management positions at Digital Equipment Corporation in Canada and, ultimately, Singapore where he served as Managing Director. Mr. McKinnon is a graduate of McMaster University and attended the INSEAD Business School Advanced Management Program.

Barry Foster, Sylogist's Chairman, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Ian McKinnon to our board. He brings a wealth of technology market knowledge, as well as vast experience growing companies both organically and via M&A. Ian's insights and his independence will be valuable as Sylogist refines and executes on its accelerated growth strategy."

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical ERP and CRM solutions, including fund accounting, case management, grant management and payroll, to public service organizations. Sylogist's customers include all levels of government, nonprofit organizations, non-governmental organizations and educational institutions, as well as public compliance driven and funded companies. The Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

Full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sylogist.com.

For further information: Bill Wood, President and CEO or Rudy Shirra, Manager, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Sylogist Ltd., (403) 266-4808

