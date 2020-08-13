Sylogist AGM Results, Board Committee Appointments

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held on August 12, 2020, as well as the directors' election of a Board Chair and committees for the ensuing year.

At the Meeting, the shareholders elected Barry Foster, Taylor Gray, James Wilson, David Elder, Lester Fernandes and Craig O'Neil to the Board of Directors of the Company, to serve until the next annual meeting and subject to all applicable regulatory requirements. Resolutions to approve the Company's stock option plan and its proposed amended by-law, did not pass.

At their meeting, immediately following the shareholders' meeting, the Board appointed Barry Foster to serve as Board Chair and constituted its committees. The Audit Committee will be comprised of Mr. Gray (Chair), Mr. Foster and Mr. Fernandes, who are all independent directors. The Compensation Committee will be chaired by Mr. O'Neill (independent), with Mr. Gray and Mr. Foster serving as members. Mr. Foster was appointed Chair, with Mr. Gray and Mr. Fernandes serving as members, of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a software company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides comprehensive, mission-critical ERP and CRM solutions, including fund accounting, case management, grant management and payroll, to public service organizations. Sylogist's public service customers include all levels of government, nonprofit organizations, non-governmental organizations, educational institutions as well as public compliance driven and funded companies. Our Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

Full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company's stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at http://www.sylogist.com.

This news release is not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

- Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release-

SOURCE Sylogist Ltd.

For further information: Jim Wilson, President and CEO; or Xavier Shorter, Vice President, Finance and CFO, Sylogist Ltd., (403) 266-4808