Syantra, Inc. Expands Reach and Impact to New Zealand through New Partnership with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Syantra, Inc., a precision biotechnology company revolutionizing early cancer detection, today announced a clinical research partnership with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. The partnership is a critical step in expanding Syantra's pioneering cancer detection platform, Onco-ID™, and the first cancer detection test developed with the platform, Onco-ID Breast.

The opportunity in New Zealand is significant due to the diverse population, collaborative research community, and an existing national program for breast cancer screening every two years. It is an ideal setting for further investigation and testing of tests such as Onco-ID Breast.

"This collaboration underscores Syantra's commitment to both advancing patient care and rigorous clinical validation," said Rob Lozuk, CEO of Syantra. "We are proud to partner with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ and demonstrate how Syantra's platform and testing methodologies can improve outcomes in real-world practice."

Onco-ID Breast runs on Syantra's patent-pending Onco-ID platform, which leverages signals from the body's immune system to detect the presence of an active cancer signature. Onco-ID is robustly trained to measure changes in the body's normal function, picking up on biological signals that have not been previously recognized.

"We value Syantra investing their resources to understand the unique needs of the New Zealand population and working with us and our people to innovate equitable solutions.", says Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Innovation Development Manager, Hannah Holtkamp, PhD. "It is exciting to see Syantra push forward on creating new accessible screening options for women around the world like Onco-ID, and have this partnership to pursue our shared values of no more deaths from breast cancer"

About Syantra

Founded by a Calgary-based team of innovators in biomedical engineering and medicine and supported by world-leading clinicians, Syantra Inc. is a privately held, precision biotechnology company pioneering a platform to change the way cancer is detected and managed. For more information visit https://www.syantra.com.

About Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is a non-profit organization on a mission to reduce deaths from breast cancer. They work across New Zealand to help patients, clinicians, policymakers, researchers and communities drive early diagnosis, deliver quick and effective treatment, and fast-track solutions. They challenge the status quo, bridge critical gaps and turn knowledge into action - to achieve zero deaths from breast cancer.

SOURCE Syantra Inc.

Media contact: [email protected]