The ultra-not-expensive airline continues its Atlantic expansion with its first flights from Hamilton to Deer Lake

DEER LAKE, NL, May 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, launched its inaugural flight to Deer Lake Regional Airport (YDF) from Hamilton's John C. Munro International Airport (YHM). Swoop flight WO186 landed in Deer Lake at 8:35 p.m. local time, inaugurating the ULCC's presence in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"As Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline, we are pleased to continue our Atlantic expansion into Newfoundland today with our inaugural flight to Deer Lake from Hamilton," said Ryan Hubbard, Senior Leader, Airports, Swoop. "Air travel is critical to the recovery of Newfoundland's tourist economy, and we're proud to support the province's Come Home Year 2022 campaign with ultra-convenient, ultra-low fares for Canadians."

In addition to today's inaugural flight between Hamilton and Deer Lake, Swoop will begin non-stop service between Hamilton and St. John's on June 13. The ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) will add flights between Toronto and Deer Lake on June 20, offering even more ultra-affordable opportunities for Canadians to find themselves in Newfoundland this summer.

The arrival of the inaugural flight was warmly welcomed with a locally inspired celebration at Deer Lake Regional Airport, where travellers were joined by Swoop's Ryan Hubbard and Julie Pondant Senior Advisor, Public Affairs, and Tammy Priddle, President and CEO, Deer Lake Regional Airport.

"The Town of Deer Lake is very excited for Swoop Airlines to begin flights through the Deer Lake Regional Airport. Deer Lake is an ideal location for those looking to explore the Western Region of Newfoundland & Labrador. Having Swoop coincide with the provincial Come Home Year 2022 campaign will greatly assist those who may want to visit the Deer Lake area at an affordable cost." Mike Goosney – Mayor of Deer Lake

With introductory fares from Hamilton to Deer Lake starting at just $49 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable experiencing the Newfoundland can be this summer.

Route Start Date Peak Weekly Frequency One-way total price (CAD) Base Fare (CAD) Taxes & Fees (CAD) Hamilton to Deer Lake May 21, 2022 4x weekly $49 $7.29 $41.71 Deer Lake to Hamilton May 21, 2022 4x weekly $49 $6.53 $42.47 Deer Lake to Toronto June 20, 2022 2x weekly $99 $50.01 $48.99 Toronto to Deer Lake June 20, 2022 2x weekly $99 $46.54 $52.46

For travel between September 15-October 31, 2022 | Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until June 2, 2022 (11:59 p.m. MT) or while seats last. | Prices displayed above are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted.

Additional Quotes

"We are excited to welcome Swoop to Deer Lake as a new airline with new destinations for travelers leaving our region. It will also allow access to a new market for people in Western and South Western Ontario and, for the first time, Alberta. Swoop provides affordable air travel, making it easier for families and friends to reconnect more often. It will also increase access for tourists to take in the many great experiences we offer in Western Newfoundland & Labrador." Tammy Priddle, President and CEO, Deer Lake Regional Airport.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Swoop to Deer Lake Regional Airport. This new service will provide residents of Corner Brook with yet another affordable option to visit friends and family across North America. It will also bring a whole new group of visitors to the west coast of Newfoundland. An exciting opportunity for all! Congratulations to Swoop and Deer Lake Regional Airport."- Jim Parsons- Mayor of the City of Corner Brook

"Deer Lake Regional Airport is a gateway for Gros Morne National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site and a renowned travel destination which sits at the entrance to the greater Northern Peninsula. The large and diverse area relies on connectivity to support its cultural, tourism, and economic industries. Adding Swoop, an additional airline, to Deer Lake Regional Airport will benefit both residents and visitors alike as the tourism industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic." Colleen Kennedy, Executive Director-Gros Morne Cooperation Association.

"Pjila'q. Qalipu is very excited to be supporting their partner Deer Lake Regional Airport Authority. Any time we can build capacity for our members and the region is a great day"- Chief Brendan Mitchell

To learn more about Swoop and for flight schedules and bookings, please visit FlySwoop.com . For information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety .

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

SOURCE Swoop Inc.

