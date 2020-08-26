Swoop takes off with recovery strategy and the start of operations at Toronto Pearson Airport

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - As part of its continued recovery plans, Swoop is announcing the start of operations at Toronto Pearson Airport beginning on October 25, 2020. As Canada's leading ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), Swoop is well-positioned to serve price-sensitive travellers while stimulating demand in Canada's largest market.

"Travel is beginning to rebound, and we want to help encourage Canadians to reconnect with family and friends or plan that long-awaited vacation," says Charles Duncan, President, Swoop. "With the robust health and safety measures we have put in place on each of our flights, travellers in Toronto will now have more affordable air travel options than ever before."

Swoop's service at Toronto Pearson Airport will include a mix of domestic and international routes. The winter schedule outlining the destinations and routes will be released in September.

"We welcome Swoop's decision to begin operations at Toronto Pearson," says Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "The industry has changed significantly, and we are focused on world-class health and safety measures that will ultimately reinvigorate travel at Pearson and throughout the region."

Since the start of the pandemic, Swoop continues to deliver on its mission of providing accessible and affordable air travel. The airline helped to connect Canadians from coast to coast with essential travel at affordable airfares. Today's announcement builds off those early recovery plans to remain Canada's ultra-low cost carrier of choice. Swoop will continue to serve Hamilton as part of its network.

As part of the WestJet Group, Swoop has proven the ULCC model to be successful. The airline has welcomed 2.5 million travellers in its two years of operations, who have saved $159 million in direct fare savings in 2019, according to a recent economic impact study. These investments by Swoop have lowered fares and increased choice and competition within the marketplace.*

For more information, visit www.flyswoop.com.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

* Swoop Economic Impacts 2019, a study conducted by Chris Lowe Group in January 2020

