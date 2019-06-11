Swoop statement on the certification of cabin crew

CALGARY, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Swoop today received a certification order from the Canadian Industrial Relations Board confirming the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) as the certified bargaining agent for Swoop cabin crew members.

"Swoop respects the individual rights of our employees to choose their representation," said Steven Greenway, President of Swoop. "We will work together with CUPE to continue building a successful ultra-lost-cost airline."

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 16 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

For more details on Swoop, including employment opportunities, visit FlySwoop.com .

SOURCE Swoop

For further information: Media contacts: To contact media relations, please email media@flyswoop.com.