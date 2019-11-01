Swoop's Network Expands with the Launch of Non-Stop Service from Edmonton, AB to Los Cabos

Alberta travellers can now visit Mexico's premier tourism destination at an affordable price

CALGARY, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Tomorrow, Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-fare airline and subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Inc., goes wheels up for its inaugural flight from Edmonton International Airport (YEG) to Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) departing at 6:15 a.m. MDT.

Los Cabos, a must-see destination for many Canadians, is Swoop's fourth service from Edmonton to Mexico and its first to the Baja Peninsula. With direct flights to popular Mexican destinations, Swoop's Edmonton hub offers travellers a variety of options for their winter getaways.

"Los Cabos is a major tourist hub in North America and we are excited to be providing Canadians with affordable flight options to visit the prominent Mexican destination," said Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "Our low, unbundled airfare, services and amenities help make travel more accessible for Canadians, ensuring everyone gets to enjoy a vacation."

With truly customized travel experiences and ultra-low fares, Swoop is connecting Albertans to more domestic, transborder and international destinations. The new service from Alberta's capital takes travellers to Mexico's premier tourist destination, a vacation spot that appeals to anyone looking for an escape to the sun.

"Cancún, Mazatlán and Los Cabos are some of the most popular vacation destinations for Edmonton region travellers," said Tom Ruth, Edmonton International Airport President and CEO. "Swoop is offering a range of flights to the most popular holiday options for our sun seeking vacation travellers."

Boasting world-class resort properties, championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas, and state-of-the-art convention facilities, Los Cabos attracts visitors from across the world to its ocean-side region.

Flights to Los Cabos are now available for booking through to April 25, 2020.

Service Between Service Offered Weekly

Frequency Total one-way price

from







Edmonton, AB to Los

Cabos, MX Saturday 1 x per

week $180.00†

CAD







Los Cabos, MX to

Edmonton, AB Saturday 1 x per

week $167.00†

CAD

†Everyday low fares valid through November 2, 2019 for travel between January 7 - February 12, 2020.

To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of eight Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

