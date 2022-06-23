Swoop Restarts Popular Service Between Hamilton and Las Vegas

The ultra-not-expensive airline celebrates the return of non-stop flights to Vegas from Hamilton International Airport

HAMILTON, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, re-started non-stop flights to Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from Hamilton's John C. Munro International Airport (YHM). Swoop flight WO 802 took off from Hamilton this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. ET following a Vegas-themed gate-side celebration.

"As Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline, we are thrilled be resuming our highly-demanded service between Hamilton and Las Vegas," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. "Today's celebration reinforces our commitment to Canadian travellers and the Hamilton community, providing more convenient options for residents to enjoy weekend getaways and long-awaited vacations."

The leading Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) has been busy this summer with a significant network expansion, connecting southwestern Ontario with top-tier American cities. This service restart will be a welcome addition to the 11 other destinations served from Hamilton.

"Canadians are excited to travel again this summer, and after two years of restrictions, we've seen record demand for getaways across the border," continued van der Stege, "This restart reinforces the incredible growth trajectory we're experiencing, as ultra-low fares continue to unlock new opportunities for Canadians to explore America's largest cities."

"Today is an exciting day as we celebrate the highly anticipated return of service from Hamilton to Las Vegas with Swoop. Vegas has long been enjoyed as a one-stop-shop destination for world-class events, unrivaled entertainment, and unique experiences and with Swoop's ultra-not-expensive fares, travellers are able to spend the savings on themselves and indulge in all that the "Fabulous" city has to offer," says Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. "We are thrilled that travellers can once again return to this popular destination and start their journey with comfort and ease from Hamilton International."

"We're delighted our partners at Swoop are resuming nonstop flights to Las Vegas from Hamilton International Airport," said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing and sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "International travel continues to be a key component of Las Vegas' recovery, and we look forward to welcoming more flights from Canada, our top international market for visitation prior to the pandemic. From incredible entertainment and sports events to world-class dining and attractions, there are so many new, only-in-Vegas experiences awaiting our Canadian visitors."

With introductory fares from Hamilton to Las Vegas starting at just $119 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable experiencing top tourist destinations across the US can be this summer.

Route Start Date Peak Weekly

Frequency One-way

total price

(CAD) Base Fare

(CAD) Taxes & Fees

(CAD) Hamilton to Las

Vegas June 23,

2022 2x weekly $139.00 $48.40 $90.60 Las Vegas to

Hamilton June 23,

2022 2x weekly $119.00 $91.45 $27.55

For travel between September 1 – October 15, 2022 | Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until June 28, 2022 (11:59 p.m. MT) or while seats last. | Prices displayed above are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted. |

To learn more about Swoop and for flight schedules and bookings, please visit FlySwoop.com . For information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety .

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

