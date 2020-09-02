Swoop Releases Winter Flying, Invites Canadians to Explore New Destinations From Toronto Pearson Airport

The ultra-low fare airline expands domestic service to include Kelowna and Toronto

and adds service to popular sun destinations

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop released its winter schedule, unveiling the new markets the ultra-low fare airline will serve as it begins operations from Toronto Pearson International Airport on Oct. 25, 2020.

Swoop's winter schedule includes the restart of operations at Kelowna International Airport and the addition of non-stop service to popular sun destinations. These consist of flights from Toronto to Montego Bay, Cancun, Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa Bay.

"Our winter schedule is in response to a growing rebound in travel, as we know travellers are eager to plan their next getaway," says Charles Duncan, President, Swoop. "We remain committed as ever to making affordable air travel accessible for Canadians who are looking to reconnect with family and friends over the holidays or are looking for a change in scenery this winter."

With safety as its number one priority, Swoop has implemented a robust set of measures to safeguard a safe and healthy travel and work environment for its travellers and crew. This includes stricter boarding processes allowing for shorter queue wait times, traveller screening measures, increased sanitization, and enforcing face masks to be worn for the duration of the flight.

"It is time to travel again, and that can be done responsibly and safely," states Duncan. "We are focusing our efforts on encouraging travel with our ability to provide ultra-low fares to price-sensitive travellers."

"These new destinations from Swoop provide passengers with more choice," says Craig Bradbrook, Chief Operating Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "Together with our airline and agency partners, we remain committed to providing a safe, hygienic and efficient travel experience, so passengers can travel with confidence through Toronto Pearson."

"We are very pleased to see Swoop return to YLW for the winter travel season," says Sam Samaddar, Director, Kelowna International Airport. "This ultra-low fare airline has great opportunities for Kelowna residents to visit family and friends or enjoy a winter getaway with four weekly flights to Toronto served by good arrival and departure times."

Today's announcement reflects the next step in Swoop's recovery plans. The airline has remained operational throughout the pandemic, adjusting its network to reflect fluctuating demand. Since July, Swoop has successfully ramped up its flying, engaged airport partners across North and Central America and announced the start of new operations at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Highlights of Swoop's winter schedule operating between Oct. 25, 2020 – Apr. 24, 2021, can be found below. Winter flying from Edmonton, with service to six destinations, was previously announced. Traveller demand, travel advisories, and health and safety conditions will be monitored over the coming weeks and months, which may cause adjustments to this schedule. For added flexibility, Swoop travellers have the option to purchase ModiFly, which grants them a one-time date and time change to their booking.

Toronto and Abbotsford will operate up to 6x weekly, with service every day except Saturday

Toronto and Edmonton will operate 6x weekly with service every day except Saturday

Toronto and Kelowna will operate up to 4x weekly with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Toronto and Halifax will operate daily

Toronto and Las Vegas will operate up to 4x weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Toronto and Orlando will operate up to 5x weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Toronto and Tampa Bay will operate up to 4x weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Toronto and Cancun will operate up to 5x weekly, with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Toronto and Montego Bay will operate up to 5x weekly, with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Edmonton and Hamilton will operate up to 4x weekly with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Edmonton and Abbotsford will operate up to 14x weekly with double daily service.

Edmonton and Mesa will operate up to 4x weekly with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Edmonton and Las Vegas will operate up to 4x weekly with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Edmonton and Puerto Vallarta will operate 2x weekly, with service on Tuesday and Saturday

Edmonton and Mazatlán will operate 2x weekly with service on Wednesday and Saturday

For more information visit www.flyswoop.com

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

