Swoop Heats up the New Year with Service to Los Cabos

Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline, brings new sunny destination to Abbotsford with launch of inaugural route

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low cost airline, celebrated its first flight between Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) and Los Cabos International Airport (SJD). The ultra-low-cost airline's inaugural service took off from Abbotsford at 9:00 a.m. PST and is scheduled to arrive at 2:55pm local time.

"As the country's leading ultra-low fare airline, we're pleased to add another warm-weather getaway option for residents of the Fraser Valley, with Los Cabos topping our growing list of non-stop destinations available from Abbotsford," said Shane Workman, Head of Flight Operations, Swoop. "Abbotsford International Airport has been an integral partner back, going back to June 20th, 2018, when we operated our first Swoop flight. We're thankful for their continued commitment to supporting the ultra-low cost model at YXX, bringing more affordable air travel and vacation options to Canadians."

Today's inaugural service marks the first of many to come in 2022, as the airline furthers its commitment and strategic focus on providing more choice and ultra-low fares to the Fraser Valley and Vancouver's Lower Mainland. Swoop's introductory fares from Abbotsford to Los Cabos start at just $79 CAD†, and Canadians can unlock additional hotel discounts when they add a hotel or all-inclusive resort to their booking through Swoop Getaways. Beginning March 12, Swoop will also add Mazatlán to its non-stop sun flying schedule from Abbotsford, the third destination in Mexico following Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos.

In celebration of the new service, Swoop's Head of Flight Operations, Shane Workman was joined by Parm Sidhu, YXX Airport General Manager for an inaugural ceremony prior to departure from Abbotsford International Airport, where travellers were treated to refreshments and giveaways.

"We look forward to expanding our connectivity with Swoop to bring travellers from Abbotsford in a direct flight to Los Cabos," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board. "As Canadian tourism to the destination continues a steady recovery, we continue to implement strong health and safety protocols as travellers look to experience all that our destination has to offer from world-class gastronomy to luxury resorts."

To learn more about Swoop and for flights from Abbotsford, please visit FlySwoop.com and for information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety.

†70 total seats available for travel between February 14 - April 25, 2022. Sale ends February 6 (11:59pm MT).

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation. FlySwoop.com allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

