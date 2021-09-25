Swoop Flight Attendants represented by CUPE Local 4070, ratify collective agreement

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Swoop today announced the successful ratification of the airline's first five-year agreement for its Inflight Crew Members (Flight Attendants), represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

"I am pleased to share that we have achieved our first collective agreement with CUPE," said Charles Duncan, President of Swoop. "This five-year agreement with our Flight Attendants demonstrates the continued professionalism and respect between Swoop and CUPE Local 4070. As we move forward with a focus on our recovery, we welcome the successful ratification of the agreement and thank all parties involved for their efforts, diligence and advocacy throughout this process."

The time invested in the negotiations by both parties, leading up to ratification, was necessary to work through the many complex terms and conditions.

"Since our first flight in 2018, our flight attendants have played a vital role in delivering on Swoop's mission to make air travel more affordable for Canadians," said Shane Workman, Head of Flight Operations at Swoop. "Swoop Flight Attendants are first-rate, regularly receiving positive feedback from travellers for their professionalism, service and most importantly, commitment to safety."

This ratified agreement is in place from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2026.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity has safely carried more than 3 million travellers in three years of operation.

SOURCE Swoop

For further information: For Swoop media relations, please contact [email protected]