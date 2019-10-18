Swoop Expands Edmonton Network with New Service to Puerto Vallarta

Travellers can head to warmer destinations this winter as Swoop inaugurates the first of four new routes with service to Mexico

CALGARY, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - This weekend, Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-fare airline and subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Inc., takes-off with its new service from Edmonton International Airport (YEG) to Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR). Swoop's first direct flight to Puerto Vallarta on October 19 at 5:35 AM MDT is the first of four new routes with service between Edmonton and Mexico to launch this winter.

"As winter draws closer, we are thrilled to offer Edmonton travellers an affordable way to escape to the sun," said Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "With the continued growth of our network, we are expanding our presence across North America, providing Canadians with more travel options at an affordable price."

Swoop offers unbundled airfare, services and amenities to allow for travellers to customize their experience and book a getaway at a price that works for them. As one of Swoop's major hubs, the ultra-low-cost-carrier currently operates eight domestic, transborder and international year-round and seasonal routes from Edmonton. Swoop's new routes to Mexico include service to Cancun International Airport (CUN) launching on October 31, and service to Mazatlán International Airport (MZT) and Los Cabos Mexico International Airport (SJD) beginning November 2.

"Puerto Vallarta is one of Edmonton region travellers' favourite sun destinations," said Tom Ruth, Edmonton International Airport President and CEO. "The new Swoop flights provide great new scheduling options for our sun seeking vacation travellers."

Flights are now available for booking through to April 23, 2020, offering weekly service to Puerto Vallarta on Saturdays.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of seven Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

