Swoop celebrates launch of service in Saskatchewan with two inaugural flights to Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, celebrated its first flights in Saskatoon with the start of non-stop service to Edmonton and Winnipeg. Swoop flight WO584 from Edmonton landed at Saskatoon International Airport at 9:00 a.m. local time, inaugurating the airline's presence in the province.

"As Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline, we are excited to be here in Saskatoon to continue our summer network expansion in Western Canada," said Bob Cummings, President of Swoop. "We're proud to be introducing ultra-convenient and ultra-affordable air travel options to residents of Saskatoon, enabling more Canadians to reconnect with friends and family this summer."

Today's two inaugural flights mark the start of the airline's investment in the province. Later this week, Swoop will launch non-stop service connecting Regina with both Edmonton and Winnipeg. Later this summer, Swoop will introduce non-stop flights to Toronto from both Saskatoon and Regina.

"We welcome the addition of Swoop's new routes at this crucial time of economic recovery and rebuilding. These affordable flights will offer more options for people to travel in and out of our city and region." - Charlie Clark, Mayor of Saskatoon

"Skyxe is thrilled to welcome Swoop to our city and our community," said Stephen Maybury, President and CEO of Skyxe Saskatoon Airport. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, Swoop's low-cost service will help to stimulate our community's economy and provide affordable pricing options for Canadian travellers."

With introductory fares from Edmonton to Saskatoon starting at just $69 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable travelling across the country can be this summer.

Route Start Date Peak Weekly Frequency One-way total price (CAD) Base Fare (CAD) Taxes & Fees (CAD) Saskatoon to Edmonton June 14, 2022 2x weekly $59 $22.12 $32.93 Saskatoon to Winnipeg June 14, 2022 2x weekly $59 $22.12 $32.93 Saskatoon to Toronto June 22, 2022 2x weekly $69 $31.64 $33.41 Edmonton to Saskatoon June 14, 2022 2x weekly $69 $19.64 $32.93 Winnipeg to Saskatoon June 14, 2022 2x weekly $59 $7.12 $32.93 Toronto to Saskatoon June 22, 2022 2x weekly $69 $19.99 $33.41

Travel Period : Sept. 1 2022 - Oct. 15, 2022 | Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. | Fares are valid until June 21, 2022 (11:59 p.m. MT) or while seats last. | Prices displayed above are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted.

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

