Swoop Adds Second Mexico Destination to its Winnipeg Network

Travellers can now visit Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos at an accessible price

CALGARY and WINNIPEG, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-fare airline and subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Ltd., launches its inaugural flight from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) to Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) departing at 8:45 a.m. CST.

This is Swoop's second route from Winnipeg to Mexico, offering travellers the choice to vacation on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos from Manitoba's capital. Having just recently launched a series of new routes from YWG, including Fort Lauderdale, Tampa Bay and Las Vegas, Winnipeggers can enjoy a total of nine destinations through Swoop's year-round and seasonal operations.

"Our route map is constantly expanding, working towards our mission of making travel more affordable, easy and accessible for all," said Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "We are continuing to grow our Winnipeg network, providing more options for Canadians to escape Winter'peg and head to warmer destinations."

Direct flights from Winnipeg to the beaches of Puerto Vallarta are providing more Canadians the opportunity to head south of the border this winter. Swoop prides itself on its low price-point because of its unbundled model, with a base fare that includes only a seat, giving travellers the power to add the things they want, and nothing they don't.

"Our partnership with Swoop continues to grow, providing our community more direct, low-cost travel options to visit and experience sought-after destinations across North America," said Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "These additional routes are helping further strengthen Winnipeg's connection to the world by opening the door for Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to welcome more travellers to Winnipeg. Swoop continues to be a valuable partner who recognizes Winnipeg's potential."

"We welcome Swoop's new flight from Winnipeg as this will provide direct access to Puerto Vallarta's diverse offering this winter," said Javier Aranda, Director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board. "Puerto Vallarta will be the land of celebrations in the upcoming months as we start the holiday season with the Virgen of Guadalupe pilgrimages, Christmas, Hanukah, New Years and many other cultural events. We invite all our visitors to join in the celebrations and experience Puerto Vallarta."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Swoop in the launch of a direct flight from Winnipeg to Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport and with the possibility to provide new, convenient connectivity options to visit Riviera Nayarit from Canada. From charming coastal towns like Sayulita to sophisticated resorts like Punta de Mita, our destinations will lure Canadian travellers through a differentiated offering that will have them visit this region over and over again," said Marc Murphy, General Director of CVB Riviera Nayarit.

Swoop currently serves 17 domestic, transborder and international destinations, with its summer 2020 schedule set to add even more options for Canadian travellers beginning April 2020.

Winnipeg flights to Puerto Vallarta are now available for booking through until April 21, 2020. Details of Swoop's new service out of Winnipeg include:

For further flight information, including service days and availability, visit FlySwoop.com.

To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight. For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.

