Swoop Adds London - Las Vegas Route to its Expanding Network of Transborder Flights

The ultra-low-cost carrier is continuing to make international travel more affordable for Canadians

CALGARY, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-fare airline and subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Inc., celebrates its inaugural flight from London International Airport (YXU) to McCarran International Airport (LAS). The first Swoop flight to embark on this route departs from London at 8:30 PM EDT.

With flights now available for booking, travellers can enjoy all that Las Vegas has to offer with a twice weekly service on Thursday and Sundays.

"The addition of the London - Las Vegas route provides the opportunity for more Canadians to travel throughout North America at a price that works for them," said Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "We are excited to continue to expand our network as Canada's preferred ultra-low fare airline. Our unbundled model helps keep fares low for all travellers because they get to customize their experience by choosing where they spend their money."

This addition to Swoop's network is the sixth route from London, with year-round and seasonal routes including Orlando, FL USA; Cancun, Mexico; Abbotsford; Edmonton; and, Halifax.

"We are very excited to add this new destination to our expanding route map," says Michael Seabrook, President and CEO, London International Airport. "We are pleased that our passengers will now be able to enjoy non-stop service to Las Vegas the 'Easy and Comfortable' way from London International."

Flights are now available for booking through to April 23, 2020.

Details of Swoop's service to Las Vegas:

Service Between Service Offered Weekly Frequency Total one-way price from London, ON to

Las Vegas, NV Thursday, Sunday 2 x per week $89.00†

CAD Las Vegas, NV to

London, ON Thursday, Sunday 2 x per week $61.00†

CAD

†Every day low fares valid through October 11, 2019 for travel between January 7-February 12, 2020.

