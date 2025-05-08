Swissbit introduces iShield Key 2: One key for phishing-resistant login and physical access

WESTFORD, Mass., May 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Swissbit, a leading provider of storage and security solutions, announces the launch of the iShield Key 2, its next-generation hardware authenticator for enterprise and public sector use. Built on the FIDO2 standard, it supports phishing-resistant, passwordless authentication with capacity for up to 300 Passkeys. Pro models add HOTP, TOTP, and PIV smartcard functionality, while the unique MIFARE variant enables combined digital and physical access control. A FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certified version is available for high-security environments. All models feature a compact, industrial-grade design manufactured in Berlin, Germany.

At launch, the iShield Key 2 is available with USB-C, with USB-A variants scheduled for release by end of Q2 2025. All models support NFC for contactless use. The portfolio consists of three main lines: iShield Key 2, iShield Key 2 MIFARE, and iShield Key 2 FIPS. Each line is available in a base FIDO2-only version and a Pro version supporting HOTP, TOTP, and PIV. This breadth allows organizations to select the authenticator that best fits their specific requirements and use cases. Variants with FIDO Enterprise Attestation are also available, allowing organizations to restrict access to verified, company-issued security keys.

Physical access control and beyond

Thanks to NXP's advanced chip technology, the iShield Key 2 MIFARE supports DESFire EV3, enabling true hybrid usage. This allows the key to integrate seamlessly into daily workflows and support custom applications based on MIFARE technology – ideal for use cases such as time tracking, payment, or campus ID cards. Swissbit also offers optional support for leading access control technologies such as HID SEOS and LEGIC advant / LEGIC neon.

Update Capabilities

All iShield Key 2 models can be remotely updated by using secure channel protocols which allows the provisioning of new firmware versions and applications to devices in the field.

About Swissbit

Swissbit AG is the leading European technology company for data storage and security solutions. Founded in 2001, Swissbit operates offices in Switzerland (HQ), Germany, the USA, Japan, and Taiwan, and maintains its own semiconductor production facility in Berlin, Germany.

