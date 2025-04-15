Swissbit debuts at Automate 2025

WESTFORD, Mass., April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Swissbit, a leading provider of embedded storage and security solutions for industrial applications, debuts at Automate 2025, North America's premier automation and robotics trade show, from May 12 to 15, 2025 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. Swissbit will be located at booth #8822 among over 800 exhibitors and 40,000 international attendees.

Swissbit offers a broad portfolio of industrial-grade storage and security solutions designed for 24/7 operation in demanding environments. The range includes SSDs (SATA, PCIe), memory cards (SD, microSD), e.MMC, and USB drives - built to withstand extreme temperatures, shock, and vibration. These solutions help minimize downtime and improve efficiency in factory automation and embedded systems, making Swissbit a trusted partner for leading manufacturers worldwide.

At Automate 2025, four key products will be featured:

US Premiere – e.MMC M1100: Compact and robust e.MMC solution for industrial and IoT applications. The series includes the 8GB M1100 (MLC) and 4GB M1700 (pSLC) for enhanced endurance. Designed for use cases with limited capacity needs but high reliability, such as boot drives, data loggers, and smart meters.

Gen4 PCIe SSDs with DRAM-based controllers, efficient thermal/power management, and optional Swissbit powersafe™ PLP. Available in M.2, 80GB to 1.92TB. PCIe Gen4 SSD A1200: High-performance M.2-2280 SSD with TLC Direct firmware and DRAM controller. Capacities from 480GB to 1.92TB for servers and demanding industrial use.

High-performance M.2-2280 SSD with TLC Direct firmware and DRAM controller. Capacities from 480GB to 1.92TB for servers and demanding industrial use. Security Upgrade Kit: Industrial-grade microSD with hardware access control and AES-256 encryption. Adds secure boot and customizable protection for embedded systems.

About Swissbit

Swissbit AG is the leading European technology company for data storage and security solutions. Combining unique expertise in hardware and firmware design with advanced packaging know-how, Swissbit develops and manufactures innovative data storage, data protection, and digital identity solutions. Founded in 2001, Swissbit operates offices in Switzerland (HQ), Germany, the USA, Japan, and Taiwan, and maintains its own semiconductor production facility in Berlin, Germany.

SOURCE Swissbit AG