Swiss Re Corporate Solutions to bolster International Programs leadership

Based in New York, Porter will lead the International Program efforts in the US and Canada and drive the International Program expansion into Latin America. He will lead a team of risk experts delivering technology-backed insurance solutions to help customers manage international exposures.

Based in Zurich, Collenberg will head Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' International Programs business and market strategy in the EMEA and APAC region. He will also lead a team that drives the marketing activities for PULSE, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' proprietary technology platform for International Programs.

"William and Reto's expertise and proven track records in International Programs will help us continue to reimagine how corporates manage their global exposures," says Andreas Berger, CEO Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. "Through our expertise, global network and fully-integrated technology platform, PULSE, we will continue to help customers reduce complexity – ultimately enabling their growth."

Porter brings nearly 20 years of insurance experience to this role, leading and managing integrated services for large Property customers, carriers and brokers. Since joining Corporate Solutions in 2020, he has held leadership positions in International Programs, and as a business deal architect. Most recently, Porter was International Programs Lead for the US and Canada.

"As we build our International Program portfolio across all customer segments – from our strong foundation in Single Carrier business to our expertise with large, complex programs – I'm thrilled to help even more corporates join the over 250 customers who already benefit from our innovation and efficiency," says Porter.

Porter holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He also holds a CPCU designation from The American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters.

Collenberg has held roles as a Property Underwriter for large multinational accounts and headed up the businesses Property Underwriting unit in EMEA. He was also Head of the Property US Wholesale team and became Head of Regional Markets, which included overall responsibility for the build-up and development of our proposition in several EMEA countries.

"We are rapidly becoming an established player in this important market segment," says Collenberg. "We recently further expanded our International Programs offering to customers in Denmark and South Africa and I'm excited to build on this strong momentum to advance international programs in EMEA and APAC even more."

Collenberg completed an insurance apprenticeship with Zurich Insurance in Chur, Switzerland, before gaining a Bachelor's in Economics from the University of Applied Sciences for Business Administration in Zurich. He has also been trained as a Certified Insurance Specialist at the KV Business School Zurich.

Learn more about Swiss Re Corporate Solutions International Programs offering.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on linkedin.com/company/swiss-re-corporate-solutions and Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

SOURCE Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

For further information: Nicole Egger, [email protected], +41 43 285 84 82; Group Media Relations, [email protected], +41 43 285 7171, http://www.corporatesolutions.swissre.com

Related Links

http://www.corporatesolutions.swissre.com

