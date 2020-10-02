Swiss Re Corporate Solutions announces key leadership appointments to build its FinPro offering and cultivate talent

ZURICH, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions today announced three key leadership appointments in its Financial & Professional Services (FinPro) underwriting team. The appointments, which are effective immediately, signify Corporate Solutions' desire to grow its Financial & Professional Liability business and provide tailored insurance solutions and an outstanding experience to its customers. These promotions also showcase the strength of Corporate Solutions' talent pipeline as all three executives are highly regarded in the market; they have considerable risk knowledge and a thorough understanding of their customers' needs.

Laura Coppola, who joined Swiss Re Corporate Solutions in January 2020 as Head Casualty and FinPro North America, was appointed Global Head FinPro in addition to her existing role. Going forward, Laura will be responsible for driving the company's growth in this line of business, overseeing a team of business leaders, underwriters and product managers, and developing the company's FinPro underwriting strategy globally. She will continue to be based in New York City.

With twenty-five years of insurance experience, Ms. Coppola has held numerous leadership positions of increasing responsibility within the industry. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stony Brook University and AFSB and RPLU designations.



Kristyn Smallcombe was appointed Global Head Construction Professional Indemnity and General Liability (PI & GL) in addition to her current role as Head Construction PI & GL North America, which she has held since 2018. In her new position, Ms. Smallcombe will be responsible for developing Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' Construction PI and GL underwriting approach. She will continue to be based in Chicago and report to Ms. Coppola.



Prior to joining Swiss Re, Ms. Smallcombe held numerous leadership roles, product line management and senior underwriting positions at a large corporate insurer. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Skidmore College.



Paul Rodriguez was appointed Global Head Executive Risks in addition to his existing role as Head Executive Risks North America. Mr. Rodriguez will be responsible for leading and managing all aspects of Corporate Solutions' Executive Risks product line, which includes Directors & Officers Liability, Employment Practices Liability and Fiduciary Liability solutions. He will continue to be based in New York City and report to Ms. Coppola.

Before joining Swiss Re in 2011, Mr. Rodriguez held management and underwriting positions with other commercial insurers. He has a BA from St. John's University and an MBA with a specialization in Finance from Adelphi University.

"Laura, Kristyn and Paul are highly accomplished leaders with proven track records of delivering results – both throughout their careers and for our North America operations," said Kera McDonald, Chief Underwriting Officer Bespoke at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. "We are very fortunate to have so many talented colleagues ready to take on new opportunities and grow as leaders. Laura, Kristyn and Paul will no doubt work extremely effectively together to support our customers, oversee the profitable growth of our FinPro business and advance corporate insurance together."

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves customers and brokers in the Professional & Financial Services market by offering traditional and innovative risk transfer solutions from offices worldwide.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on linkedin.com/company/swiss-re-corporate-solutions and Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

SOURCE Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

For further information: Shannon O'Hara, New York, [email protected], +1 646 932 7225; Dominic Mellor, Zurich, [email protected], +41 43 285 89 12; Group Media Relations, Zurich, [email protected], +41 43 285 7171, https://www.corporatesolutions.swissre.com

Related Links

https://www.corporatesolutions.swissre.com

