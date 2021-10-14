Swiss-Based 1275 Offers Fully Traceable Fine Wine Collections

The 1275 process begins by exclusively sourcing wines directly from the world's most coveted estates. Its "Internet of Bottles" ™ process then protects the wines and documents their journey to 1275's state-of-the-art wine vault in Switzerland, and throughout their time in storage.

In an industry first, 1275's new mobile app enables its collectors to scan a chip on their bottles to view their entire history, including temperature charts, since the day they left the vineyard.

The 1275 mobile app's thoughtfully designed interface also enables users to:

View their collection by vintage, region and type

Stay up-to-date with the latest critic ratings, tasting notes, and drinking windows

Monitor how their collection's value is growing – through a direct feed from Liv-ex, the fine wine marketplace.

With its sharp focus on the needs of collectors, 1275 has designed a comprehensive solution that marks the beginning of a new era of transparency and accountability for the fine wine industry.

Denis Houles, CEO of 1275 said: "We believe that great wines deserve respect, and that collectors deserve transparency on what they are buying. Our traceable, end-to-end solution eliminates the risk of fakes and wines damaged by improper transport and storage conditions. It means our collectors' bottles should command a growing premium over time vs the same wines in the secondary market."

ABOUT 1275:

1275 Collections builds fully traceable fine wine collections. It is backed by a talented, multidisciplinary team with a shared conviction: that great wines deserve to be handled with respect.

1275 was founded by Denis Houles, CEO, who has decades of experience as a successful fine wine professional and entrepreneur. Denis previously founded Claret Club, which hosted hundreds of prestigious fine wine events for C-suite executives in London, Paris and Geneva. Its sister company, Claret Club Cellars, built fine wine collections for members.

www.1275collections.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659459/1275_Mobile_app.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659460/1275_Collections_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 1275 Collections

For further information: Press Contact: Erik Portanger, Head of Strategy, 1275 Collections, Ph. +420 703 465 246, [email protected]