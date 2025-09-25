Swing Into Trust with Adam Scott and KuCoin at TOKEN2049 Singapore, Highlighting Trust and Innovation in Crypto

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, is excited to announce its presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore, where it will showcase its dedication to advancing trust, security, and real-world adoption in the digital asset space. The event, set for October 1-2, 2025, at Marina Bay Sands, will gather over 25,000 industry leaders to explore the future of blockchain and finance.

Building on its success earlier this year—including the reveal of the $2 billion Trust Project—KuCoin is poised to make an even bigger impact. This ongoing initiative invests heavily in user protection, transparency, and ecosystem safeguards to foster a more secure and accessible crypto environment. Recent achievements include SOC 2 Type II certification, ISO 27001:2022 certification, an AAA security rating from CER.live, alongside independently audited Proof of Reserves maintaining over 100% coverage ratios.

A standout moment will be the keynote fireside chat titled "Swing Into Trust with Adam Scott and KuCoin," scheduled for 3:15 PM to 3:30 PM on October 1. This session features KuCoin CEO BC Wong in conversation with Adam Scott, the renowned professional golf icon and KuCoin's first Global Brand Ambassador, moderated by Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin. Announced on September 10, 2025, this partnership highlights parallels between the precision and resilience in elite golf and the trust essential to cryptocurrency, aiming to bridge traditional sports with fintech and expand crypto's appeal. Following the fireside chat, Adam Scott will visit KuCoin's booth to interact with visitors.

At the main conference, KuCoin will host an interactive booth at Level 5, PB5-47-48, as a hub for product demonstrations, expert consultations on secure trading and insights into its global expansion. Complementing this, KuCoin is organizing an exclusive side event celebrating its 8th Anniversary on Wednesday, October 1, starting at 6:00 PM.

KuCoin's commitment to building trust, driving innovation, and shaping a secure future for digital finance continues to fuel its global initiatives and partnerships.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong.

